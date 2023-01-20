Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.Sherif SaadHalf Moon Bay, CA
California mourns an earlier mass shooting as 7 people are killed in Half Moon Bay.GodwinHalf Moon Bay, CA
sfstandard.com
Inside SF’s Most Competitive ‘Hacker House,’ Where Workers Will Eat, Sleep and Breathe Tech
Hacker houses are taking over pockets of San Francisco, offering co-living and co-working spaces for energetic founders and techies seeking to scoop the next big tech product. Though some of these spaces are little more than communal living opportunities for tech-interested folks, some hacker houses in the city are wildly effective incubators and accelerators, helping founders raise millions in investor dollars in the process.
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
High School Dropouts Meet in Grad School
When 3 friends met in graduate school, they weren't exactly sure what had drawn them to each other. Riley was a 31 year old White woman from Arizona looking to build a community in San Francisco. John was a 45 year old sci-fi nerd from New York City disguised as a savvy bartender. Nga was a reserved 27 year old Vietnamese immigrant who suddenly found herself going through a bitter divorce. The 3 met their first semester of graduate school as they were asked to share their personal story in class.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
designboom.com
ryan leidner's hosono house celebrates 'hippie modernism' of san francisco
Bay Area studio Ryan Leidner Architecture takes to San Francisco’s hilly neighborhood of Bernal Heights to complete its Hosono House. The project sees the renovation of an existing home which was built in the rear of the plot, and thus significantly setback from the street. This condition lends a unique sense of privacy, and evoking a secluded garden retreat within the city.
Breakfast Little – a not-so-little start to your day!
As you may know, Winnie the Pooh once mused to Piglet that the questions, “What’s for breakfast?” and “I wonder what’s going to happen exciting today?” amounted to the same thing. Breakfast is my favorite meal, yet I rarely get the chance to review breakfast spots. And I’m so late to this one!
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
NBC Bay Area
The Rotary Club of Sunnyvale's Annual Crab Feed
California’s Dungeness Crab Season has finally arrived, and you can put your favorite clawed crustaceans on Saturday's dinner menu! Join the Rotary Club of Sunnyvale for their Annual Crab Feed fundraiser. The event menu features crab, pasta, salad, bread, and dessert. You can support the local community by registering today. Early registrants and children are eligible to participate at a discount.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years
The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
'Super thankful'; Family visits with firefighters who saved infant from fentanyl death
SAN FRANCISCO -- It started as a fun day at a San Francisco park for little Senna Matkovic with his nanny and twin brother, Antun. But moments later, the 10-month-old was on death's door. The little boy had somehow been exposed to fentanyl at San Francisco's Moscone Park.Thankfully the fast actions by the nanny and quick-arriving paramedics pulled Senna out of danger.This week, his parents -- Ivan and Kerina Matkovic -- and little Senna visited the paramedics at a San Francisco firehouse to thank them."We're just super thankful that they knew what to do in that moment," Ivan Matkovic said. When Ivan...
Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events
SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
Silicon Valley
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in a fresh wave of cutbacks, a foreboding sign that tech layoffs might not have run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, with job cuts expected to top...
7x7.com
The Best Speakeasies in San Francisco
Speakeasies, those hidden bars of the Prohibition Era, have been staging a comeback in San Francisco for years now. And even though they aren't technically secret or even that hard to find, these lounges and hideouts from Chinatown to the Financial District still stir up our nostalgia for early 20th century clandestine cocktail culture.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
Silicon Valley
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
foodgressing.com
Crumbl Cookies Concord California
Crumbl Cookies is one of the most popular and largest cookie companies in the U.S., and we visited their Concord CA location. Crumbl offers a rotating menu of over 200 flavors inspired by desserts of all kinds. Each week provides a brand new menu and a new lineup of flavors to taste.
Silicon Valley
San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm
SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
thediscoveriesof.com
20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco
Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans
Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Don’t forget to scroll to the bottom for a map! Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
