blackchronicle.com
Man charged in death of Oklahoma girl, 4, returned to state
ANADARKO, Okla. — A person charged in the Christmas Day beating death of a 4-year-old Oklahoma lady has been returned to the state. Ivon Adams III, 36, was booked into the county jail Thursday evening, the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office mentioned on its web site. Adams was arrested...
okcfox.com
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer, Ivon Adams, denied bond in Caddo County court
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield appeared at the Caddo County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ivon Adams killed Brownfield on Christmas Day and then buried her body in the Rush Springs area. A judge denied bond for Adams...
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
KOCO
Watonga police officer deployed stun gun on man handcuffed to hospital bed, court documents say
WATONGA, Okla. — A now-former Watonga police officer was charged with a felony after using a stun gun on a man who was restrained to a hospital bed, according to court documents. Jason Porter was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon last month for the incident...
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
News On 6
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
blackchronicle.com
Second caregiver of missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl arrested
CYRIL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A second arrest has been made as authorities continue to search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon. Ivon Adams was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, and booked into jail on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Maricopa County Jail confirmed on Friday. Adams is being held on a fugitive of justice charge and is awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma, according to OSBI.
blackchronicle.com
Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
KFOR
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City
MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
Arrest made in Del City HS shooting
Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
KOCO
Ceremony remembers those who died in Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City residents met at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Saturday to remember the 16 lives lost in jail custody last year. People attending the ceremony placed crosses in front of the jail for each person who died there in 2022. Among those in attendance were family members, honoring their loved ones who died in the jail's custody.
okcfox.com
Police searching for armed robber in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
