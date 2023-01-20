Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, after an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road after receiving reports of a shooting. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds […]
98-year-old preacher to skydive for his birthday, Nash County deputies learned during celebration
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A preacher in Nash County is celebrating his 98th birthday this week, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. The celebration for Preacher Roy Jernigan started Sunday at Parker’s BBQ, where deputies said they stopped by to visit. Major Miste Strickland presented Preacher...
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager present. Food employees do not wash hands after touching trash can and between changing tasks. Meats, raw and cooked, in fridge in open ziplock bags. Some foods not being kept at proper temperature.
Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
Do you know him? Roanoke Rapids police looking for male who robbed gas station store
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are asking the public to help identify a male who they said robbed a store at a gas station Sunday night. At about 9 p.m., officers said they were called to the New Dixie Mart on West Fifth Street in reference to a robbery.
“It’s more than an investment in a building, it’s an investment in the community:” Pitt County Sheriff new facility breaks ground
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new home. Sheriff Paula Dance and county leaders broke ground on a new facility on New Hope Drive. “You often hear law enforcement officers referring to each other as family and that is true,” said Dance. “That is my family that you […]
2 nabbed for drugs after ‘very irate’ man makes threats in neighbor’s yard, Halifax County deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man armed with a gun who was “acting very irate” while making threats in his neighbor’s yard was later arrested on drug charges, according to deputies in Halifax County. The incident was reported by a 911 call on Jan. 10...
Beaufort County man facing eight drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort County man on multiple drug charges last week. Jaquan Kinlaw was arrested Thursday for four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two men killed, another in hospital with condition of stable after shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, a man, was pronounced...
Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur
BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
Be Our Guest: Halftime Pub & Grub
Join Meghan in New Bern at Halftime Pub & Grub as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina's CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
MrBeast from NC posts new video of 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000
Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, one involves real goats and interacts with real snakes.
Drugs, 4 guns, $11K+ seized during search of convicted felon’s Roanoke Rapids home, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they arrested a convicted felon after finding multiple drugs, guns and thousands of dollars in a Roanoke Rapids home. The sheriff’s office, along with the Hazardous Entry Arrest Team (HEAT) and Roanoke Rapids police, said they executed a search warrant...
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 12/11, Juelz Amier Smith born to Jazmine Denise Smith. 12/11, Ashley Valeria Romero Acevedo born to Martha Acevedo and Jose Romero. 12/13, Madicen Aliyse Brown...
