Bethel, NC

neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager present. Food employees do not wash hands after touching trash can and between changing tasks. Meats, raw and cooked, in fridge in open ziplock bags. Some foods not being kept at proper temperature.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire

GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
GRANTSBORO, NC
WNCT

“It’s more than an investment in a building, it’s an investment in the community:” Pitt County Sheriff new facility breaks ground

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new home. Sheriff Paula Dance and county leaders broke ground on a new facility on New Hope Drive. “You often hear law enforcement officers referring to each other as family and that is true,” said Dance. “That is my family that you […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County man facing eight drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort County man on multiple drug charges last week. Jaquan Kinlaw was arrested Thursday for four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Crews on scene at woodland fire in Bell Arthur

BELL ARTHUR, Pitt County — Members of the Bell Arthur Fire Department were on the scene of a large woodland fire Friday afternoon. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Bell Arthur Fire 52 is currently on scene of a large woodland fire in the area of Nash Joyner Road & U.S. 13 alongside Red Oak Fire 51 and Farmville Fire 53. We ask that you please avoid the area for the near future due to the amount of smoke in the area affecting visibility.
BELL ARTHUR, NC
WNCT

Be Our Guest: Halftime Pub & Grub

Join Meghan in New Bern at Halftime Pub & Grub as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina's CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 12/11, Juelz Amier Smith born to Jazmine Denise Smith. 12/11, Ashley Valeria Romero Acevedo born to Martha Acevedo and Jose Romero. 12/13, Madicen Aliyse Brown...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

