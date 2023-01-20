Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Toxic Attraction shockingly replaces Mandy Rose with this NXT superstar
When Shawn Michaels made the shocking decision to fire Mandy Rose following her risque postings on FanTime, it sent the entire NXT sub-Universe into disarray. Michaels and company had to change their plans for the NXT Women’s Championship in order to put the belt on Roxanne Perez, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, prematurely, Toxic Attraction, the brand’s top tag team, lost their leader just before a main roster elevation, and the very foundation of the NXT was shaken to its core, as one of its four pillars – at least according to Grayson Waller – was suddenly gone.
wrestletalk.com
Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
Yardbarker
Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment
A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
PWMania
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match
New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.
ringsidenews.com
Several WWE Superstars Couldn’t Make It For RAW 30th Anniversary
As a leading entertainment company, WWE is dedicated to delivering memorable experiences for its fans. With Triple H leading the Creative team, the company has undergone numerous changes and continues to push boundaries. However, it appears that several WWE Superstars who were initially contacted for the upcoming show will not be part of the show. You can check out some big spoilers for Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker here. Also, check out another spoiler about a special segment they have planned here.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
Yardbarker
Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX
Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
wrestletalk.com
You’ll Never Guess The Newest Member Of WWE ‘Banger Bros’
You’ll never guess the newest member WWE’s ‘Banger Bros’ tag team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Find out what legend joined the squad!. Taking to Twitter to post a snap of them with their newest addition, Sheamus shared a photo with Drew McIntyre and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley.
stillrealtous.com
Nick Khan On Rumors That Triple H And Vince McMahon Don’t Get Along
WWE went through some major changes last year when Vince McMahon retired from the company. Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative, but now that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE a lot of people have been wondering if he could get involved with creative once again. During...
Fightful
