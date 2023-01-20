ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ticket prices surging as Philadelphia Eagles start playoff run

By John Paul via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Ticket prices for the Eagles-Giants divisional playoff game have surged in recent days, reaching as high as $7,000.

Many Eagles fans were searching for a deal on Friday, only to find cheap seats for around $290.

"It's very expensive," said Lawrence Ryons, who was at Lincoln Financial Field to buy Eagles gear. "I almost feel like it's price gouging."

No matter what you call it, the tickets aren't cheap. They are the second most expensive in recent history.

"The only other one is the Cowboys and 49ers, which is also this weekend," said Kyle Zorn of the ticketing website TickPick. "If you're looking at the lower level, you're probably looking at, give or take, around $500, $600."

His recommendation to find the best price is to buy about 24 hours before kickoff. He calls that the 'sweet spot.'

"I don't advise waiting until the last minute because a lot of fans do that," Zorn said. "That increase in purchasing activity could actually cause prices to pop."

He said around 18% of the tickets sold for the game have been purchased by people in areas where the Giants are popular, which is high for a visiting team.

The majority of the tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania.

