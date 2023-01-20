ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Damian Lillard climbs 3-point ladder as Blazers roll over Spurs

Damian Lillard recorded 37 points and 12 assists and moved into seventh place on the all-time 3-pointers list while leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 147-127 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Lillard's seventh and final trey of the night was the 2,283rd of his...
PORTLAND, OR
Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT

Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games, matching a season high, while sending the Hawks...
ATLANTA, GA
Reports: Lakers add Wizards F Rui Hachimura in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a deal to send guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports Monday. Nunn, 27, is averaging 6.7 points and 13.5 minutes in 39 games (two starts) with the Lakers this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former West leader Pelicans face current No. 1 Nuggets

A little over a month ago, the New Orleans Pelicans had the best record in the Western Conference. Flash forward to late January and a six-week rough stretch has dropped them to fourth place, while the new No. 1 -- the surging Denver Nuggets -- are set to visit New Orleans on Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Slumping Golden Knights look for turnaround vs. Devils

The opener of a season-long six-game road trip Sunday afternoon appeared to provide the Vegas Golden Knights their best opportunity to regain the consistency they displayed while moving to the top of the Pacific Division. Instead, a loss to the lottery-bound Arizona Coyotes left the Golden Knights still seeking answers...
Amid change, Wizards set to face struggling Mavs

The Washington Wizards leave the comforts of the nation's capital to begin a five-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday already assured their roster will look different when they return. Currently sitting at 20-26, Washington figures to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA...
WASHINGTON, DC
Predators, Jets take recent surges into Central clash

The Winnipeg Jets look for their third straight victory when they visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. While the Jets are coming off a 5-3 win over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, the Predators won for the third time in their past four games with a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wild chase offensive improvement against Lightning

After losing for the second time on their four-game road trip through the southern part of the Eastern Conference, the Minnesota Wild will try to improve even-strength play and hopefully get a little puck luck when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Following Thursday night's 5-2 loss...
TAMPA, FL
TKO: Cowboys crazy last play

When the game and the season are on the line, you should dial up your. best play. TKO isn’t so sure that’s what happened with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Kilcoyne Opinion wasn’t impressed with Mike McCarthy’s bizarre final sequence,. but doesn’t think he’s the...
Less than the West's best as Ducks, Coyotes meet

Trevor Zegras is playing his best hockey of the season for the Anaheim Ducks and that could spell bad news for the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at Tempe, Ariz. Zegras is riding an NHL career-high five-game point streak (five goals, four assists). He has scored seven goals in his past eight games to give him a team-leading 17 on the season.
TEMPE, AZ
Owen Power lifts Sabres past Stars in OT

Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season.
BUFFALO, NY
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver's home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter for the club that hired Rick Tocchet as head coach after a drawn-out firing of Bruce Boudreau.
CHICAGO, IL
Here's how local wrestling went this past weekend

Lola Barkby of Sturgis traveled to Holland West Ottawa on Friday for a wrestling tournament. This was an all-female event and Barkby competed in the 125-130 pound weight class. There, she won all three of her matches without yielding a single point to her competition. Barkby is currently ranked fifth in the state in her weight class.
STURGIS, MI

