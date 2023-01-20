Moore about Bastrop: What will 2023 bring?

I don’t think I am the only person who hopes that with a new year, we can do better, be better, help more, give more, smile more, love more, and find that often elusive thing known as “happiness.” Each of us has our own definition of that happiness thing.

Is it falling in love? Is it winning that billion-dollar lottery? Is it hearing your newborn’s first cry? Is it growing the largest tomato ever?

Whatever your definition may be, I hope you find it this year.

For me it has started with concerns.

I watched much of the battle on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives as the Republican members sought to elect the next speaker. No business could be conducted, including the swearing in of new members, until the next leader was chosen. The chamber sat in limbo for the first time in more than a century.

I watched as Kevin McCarthy cut deals and made concessions as ballot after ballot he failed to garner the necessary majority of his Republican colleagues. It was only after the 15th vote — and after there was almost physical violence on the floor — that McCarthy received enough votes to ascend to the speaker’s chair.

It’s no secret that I am no supporter of the former president, nor am I a fan of those members of Congress who support him. However, I watched as McCarthy’s deal-making weakened the authority of the office of speaker.

Although all of the details of the negotiations may never be known, one concession that has been made public truly concerns me. A “motion to vacate the chair” is a procedure rank-and-file lawmakers can use to remove the speaker. Previous GOP rules required a majority of House Republicans to trigger the effort.

McCarthy had previously agreed to drop the threshold to just five lawmakers to set the procedure in motion, but as deal-making continued, he agreed that only one member could call for a motion to vacate the chair. Many of the holdouts are “deniers” who still claim the last presidential election was stolen and deny that President Joe Biden was legally elected. Even some Republicans have said this concession could leave the speaker toothless and the House in disarray.

The speaker of the House is the leader of 435 elected men and women with 435 agendas. I’m not saying that is necessarily a bad thing. However, the speaker must be able to run of the People’s House on our behalf without fear of being challenged because he angered a member. I hope McCarthy is up to the challenge.

Jan. 6 all over again

I watched this live drama in the House chambers as it occurred during the second anniversary of the insurrection at that hallowed building on Jan. 6, 2021. When the mob attacked the Capitol two years ago, I also watched the live coverage on my computer, sitting at my desk along with my fellow employees.

I cried two years ago, and I cried again as I watched the documentaries and heard the remembrances of those who faced off with the mob.

There were interviews with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for whom rioters came looking and whose office was trashed, several other House members, Capitol and Metropolitan police officers who had feared for their lives, staff members, and independent film makers who interviewed rioters as they trashed our seat of democracy.

Where will it lead?

Politics have devolved in many areas to “if a Democrat proposes it, I’m against it” no matter what “it” may be and the vice versa is also true with some Democrats. That mess needs to STOP! You and I suffer when our elected officials take that stand. I’m talking about elected officials from the municipal, to the county, to the state, to the federal levels.

Early on I learned the value of compromise. True compromise comes when all involved in the negotiations leading to an agreement come away a bit unhappy because they didn’t get all they wanted. However, the issues most important to the most negotiators — and in all likelihood the issues most important to their constituents — have been agreed upon.

What has happened to those elected officials?

It chagrins me to see partisan county parties making endorsements in nonpartisan elections. Do you care if it is a Democrat or a Republican who votes in a council meeting to pave your street, make sure your home doesn’t flood, build a new firehouse near you, or make sure you can flush your toilet? Nonpartisan offices force conservatives and liberals to work together.

Where will it end?

I don’t know where it will end. However, members of Congress take an oath that reads in part, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same …”

That means “true faith and allegiance” to our Constitution, not to a political party and not to the speaker or the presiding office of the Senate to get the committee assignment you want.

In no way do I approve of Biden having a few classified documents at his private office and home. However, there are vast differences to what the former president had at Mar-a-Lago.

Biden’s attorneys discovered and voluntarily disclosed the presence of the documents. The return of hundreds of documents held in Florida had been requested but the requests fell on deaf ears. Biden is cooperating with the Justice Department. The former president resisted until the FBI raided his home and office.

Republican leaders in the U.S. House showed no interest in investigating the former president. However, they are eager to start their investigation of Biden. It reeks of hypocrisy. Where will it all end? It makes me sad, and fearful.

Until next time

Remember: “If the society today allows wrongs to go unchallenged, the impression is created that those wrongs have the approval of the majority.” — Former U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan

