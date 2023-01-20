ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined

LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky

Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Texas A&M signee spotlight: DT Samu Taumanupepe's NLI is in

The Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 took place from Dec. 21-23. Texas A&M saw quite a few players ink their National Letters of Intent (NLI) with the Aggies. For some, it was the end of a longtime commitment to the Maroon and White while others announced for A&M earlier in the week. So it is now a month later, the Aggies have announced an 18th signing that inked back in December.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

UK offers legacy recruit Chase Couch and sons of T.Y. Hilton, Chris Henry

Kentucky has offered Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2025 wide receiver De'zie Jones (5-foot-11, 175), Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle 2025 defensive lineman Naim Jackson (6-foot-4, 245), Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft 2025 athlete Tayvon Smith (6-foot-6, 200), Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (6-foot-3, 170), Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2024 cornerback Jayden Coleman (5-foot-10, 178), Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2025 linebacker Martin Rhyne (6-foot-1, 200), Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 2024 cornerback Kevon Gray (6-foot, 165), Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 2025 defensive lineman Kole Briehler (6-foot-3, 250), Washington (Mo.) 2024 offensive tackle Ryan Jostes (6-foot-6, 280), Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing 2024 offensive tackle Caleb Brewer (6-foot-6, 290), Zionsville (Ind.) 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton (5-foot-10, 170), Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2024 linebacker Ashton Woods (6-foot-3, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton 2025 linebacker Paul Nelson (6-foot-2, 205), Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County 2025 linebacker Tavion Wallace (6-foot-1, 197) and Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross (6-foot-2, 165), Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy 2024 edge rusher Chase Couch (6-foot-4, 215), Avon (Conn.) 2024 offensive tackle Jack Hines (6-foot-7, 280), and Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines 2025 offensive tackle Solomon Thomas (6-foot-3, 278).
LEXINGTON, KY
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies lose in dogfight

Win-streak has come to an end but the journey to the Big Dance lives on. On Jan. 21, Texas A&M traveled to Lexington, Ky. to compete against John Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena and fell short 76-67. The Aggies haven’t found a win in Rupp Arena since...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up

As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

GigEm247 Podcast: Texas A&M adds transfer WR Tyrin Smith, breaking down visit weekend

On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni talk the latest in Texas A&M recruiting and on the football field. Texas A&M got some good news on Sunday evening with the addition of UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith. The former Cibolo Steele product led the Miners with 71 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore last season. He is the third addition out of the transfer portal for the Aggies along with defensive back transfers Tony Grimes and Sam McCall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

