Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
The Kentucky Wildcats will suit up for their 20th game of the season on Tuesday night with the wind in their sails. After suffering an inexplicable home loss to South Carolina, the Cats have strung together three-straight conference wins and are starting to show signs of promise. Up next are...
College Gameday Coming to Lexington for Kentucky-Kansas
For the second season in a row, ESPN's College Gameday crew will be in attendance for a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks. Last season, it was UK leaving Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence with an 80-62 drubbing of Kansas, spearheaded by 27 points from former Cat Keion ...
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
Texas A&M signee spotlight: DT Samu Taumanupepe's NLI is in
The Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 took place from Dec. 21-23. Texas A&M saw quite a few players ink their National Letters of Intent (NLI) with the Aggies. For some, it was the end of a longtime commitment to the Maroon and White while others announced for A&M earlier in the week. So it is now a month later, the Aggies have announced an 18th signing that inked back in December.
UK offers legacy recruit Chase Couch and sons of T.Y. Hilton, Chris Henry
Kentucky has offered Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic 2025 wide receiver De'zie Jones (5-foot-11, 175), Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle 2025 defensive lineman Naim Jackson (6-foot-4, 245), Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft 2025 athlete Tayvon Smith (6-foot-6, 200), Cincinnati (Ohio) West Clermont 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (6-foot-3, 170), Phenix City (Ala.) Central 2024 cornerback Jayden Coleman (5-foot-10, 178), Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2025 linebacker Martin Rhyne (6-foot-1, 200), Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside 2024 cornerback Kevon Gray (6-foot, 165), Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 2025 defensive lineman Kole Briehler (6-foot-3, 250), Washington (Mo.) 2024 offensive tackle Ryan Jostes (6-foot-6, 280), Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing 2024 offensive tackle Caleb Brewer (6-foot-6, 290), Zionsville (Ind.) 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton (5-foot-10, 170), Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2024 linebacker Ashton Woods (6-foot-3, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton 2025 linebacker Paul Nelson (6-foot-2, 205), Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County 2025 linebacker Tavion Wallace (6-foot-1, 197) and Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross (6-foot-2, 165), Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy 2024 edge rusher Chase Couch (6-foot-4, 215), Avon (Conn.) 2024 offensive tackle Jack Hines (6-foot-7, 280), and Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines 2025 offensive tackle Solomon Thomas (6-foot-3, 278).
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies lose in dogfight
Win-streak has come to an end but the journey to the Big Dance lives on. On Jan. 21, Texas A&M traveled to Lexington, Ky. to compete against John Calipari and his Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena and fell short 76-67. The Aggies haven’t found a win in Rupp Arena since...
fox56news.com
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up
As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
247Sports
GigEm247 Podcast: Texas A&M adds transfer WR Tyrin Smith, breaking down visit weekend
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni talk the latest in Texas A&M recruiting and on the football field. Texas A&M got some good news on Sunday evening with the addition of UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith. The former Cibolo Steele product led the Miners with 71 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore last season. He is the third addition out of the transfer portal for the Aggies along with defensive back transfers Tony Grimes and Sam McCall.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
WKYT 27
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
WKYT 27
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
WKYT 27
Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested an “armed and dangerous” suspect. Police say 30-year-old Grm’yko Chenault was wanted on a second-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting on Gerald Drive that happened on January 17. According to Lexington police, Chenault was arrested Monday outside...
Eastern Progress
Alumni Coliseum, Whitlock and Upper Commonwealth parking lots to be restricted for All "A" Classic
Wed., Jan. 25 through Sun. Jan. 29 , parking in the Eastern Kentucky University Alumni Coliseum, Whitlock, and Upper Commonwealth lots will be restricted for students, faculty and staff as EKU hosts the annual All “A” Classic. The statewide high school basketball tournament is scheduled to be held...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
247Sports
