MURRAY — Tonight's girls basketball game between Mayfield and Murray High will still be played, but is is now being played a little earlier. That tipoff time has been changed from the original time of 7:30 to 6 tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The format, however, will remain the same. Only a varsity game will be played; there is no junior varsity game.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO