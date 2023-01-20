Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
Murray Ledger & Times
Project Sole delivers hundreds of shoes to East students
MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county. Dustin McClain, lead pastor at Purpose Church, and...
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall edges Lady Lakers late at The Jeff
MURRAY — Head Coach David Brown’s Calloway County girls’ basketball team entertained Marshall County Friday in a 4th District matchup in front of a raucous Jeffrey Gymnasium crowd and gave the fans their money’s worth. Sayler Lowe’s 23 points and a gritty Calloway defensive effort were...
Murray Ledger & Times
Mayfield avenges All ‘A’ defeat to Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago. Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that...
Murray Ledger & Times
Former Racer Williams hits 2,000 points
BATON ROUGE, La. — With a 3-pointer early in the second half of Louisiana State’s 77-56 loss to Tennessee Saturday, former Murray State men’s basketball star KJ Williams completed a mission largely accomplished as a Racer. That shot put the LSU forward over the 2,000-point mark for...
kbsi23.com
Marshall County Schools remembers 2 lives lost in 5th anniversay since school shooting
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – Monday, January 23 marks five years since the deadly school shooting at Marshall County High School. Two students were killed. Fifteen people suffered gunshot wounds, including the two students killed. Bailey Nicole Holt, 15, and Preston Ryan Cope, 15, were killed in the shooting. Marshall...
This Old-Time General Store is Home to the Best Bakery in Kentucky
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but lets be serious, there's nothing better than an good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
wpsdlocal6.com
Five years after Marshall County High School shooting, Resiliency Center continues serving trauma survivors
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The 2018 Marshall County High School shooting was a tragedy for the community. People throughout the area were impacted by the trauma that comes with a school shooting. Five years later, the Marshall County Resiliency Center in Benton, Kentucky, continues to provide services for trauma...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crumbl Cookies coming to Paducah
PADUCAH — Have you heard of Crumbl Cookies? The TikTok famous cookie chain is coming to Paducah. Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner. The bank says the franchise will open sometime in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers game time with Mayfield tonight has changed
MURRAY — Tonight's girls basketball game between Mayfield and Murray High will still be played, but is is now being played a little earlier. That tipoff time has been changed from the original time of 7:30 to 6 tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The format, however, will remain the same. Only a varsity game will be played; there is no junior varsity game.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State baseball officially sets ‘23 slate, includes 31 home dates
MURRAY — Murray State baseball announced its 2023 schedule on Monday morning including 31 home games at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. “We are very excited about this year’s schedule.” Head Baseball Coach Dan Skirka said, “To be able to keep some past rivalries going while also joining a challenging and exciting new conference in the MVC is something we are looking forward to.”
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: ‘We need to play well on the road’
MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season. The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers...
Murray Ledger & Times
Big score leads to 2nd place at Withrow for Racer riflers
MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high aggregate of 4721 to finish second at the 2023 Withrow Invitational presented by Lapua Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. Kentucky claimed the Withrow crown for the fifth-consecutive time, edging the Racers by just...
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
radionwtn.com
Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
Murray Ledger & Times
SIU makes all the big plays to down Racer women
MURRAY — Entering Friday night’s important Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball matchup with host Murray State, Southern Illinois had not been doing two things particularly well. The Salukis were not hitting 3-pointers at a very high clip. They also were not strong at the foul line.
