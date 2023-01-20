ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Old Farley Elementary becoming community center

PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Project Sole delivers hundreds of shoes to East students

MURRAY – Murray’s Purpose Church distributed more than 300 pairs of shoes to students at East Calloway Elementary School Monday, kicking off a new program the church’s leaders hope to one day expand to every child in the county. Dustin McClain, lead pastor at Purpose Church, and...
MURRAY, KY
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBBJ

HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Marshall edges Lady Lakers late at The Jeff

MURRAY — Head Coach David Brown’s Calloway County girls’ basketball team entertained Marshall County Friday in a 4th District matchup in front of a raucous Jeffrey Gymnasium crowd and gave the fans their money’s worth. Sayler Lowe’s 23 points and a gritty Calloway defensive effort were...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Mayfield avenges All ‘A’ defeat to Lady Tigers

MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers fell to the Lady Cardinals on Monday night, 39-18, in a rematch of the semifinal round of the Kentucky All ‘A’ Region 1 Tournament about two weeks ago. Making Monday’s win extra sweet for the Lady Cardinals (12-6) was that...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Former Racer Williams hits 2,000 points

BATON ROUGE, La. — With a 3-pointer early in the second half of Louisiana State’s 77-56 loss to Tennessee Saturday, former Murray State men’s basketball star KJ Williams completed a mission largely accomplished as a Racer. That shot put the LSU forward over the 2,000-point mark for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wpsdlocal6.com

Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Crumbl Cookies coming to Paducah

PADUCAH — Have you heard of Crumbl Cookies? The TikTok famous cookie chain is coming to Paducah. Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner. The bank says the franchise will open sometime in...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Tigers game time with Mayfield tonight has changed

MURRAY — Tonight's girls basketball game between Mayfield and Murray High will still be played, but is is now being played a little earlier. That tipoff time has been changed from the original time of 7:30 to 6 tonight at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The format, however, will remain the same. Only a varsity game will be played; there is no junior varsity game.
MAYFIELD, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State baseball officially sets ‘23 slate, includes 31 home dates

MURRAY — Murray State baseball announced its 2023 schedule on Monday morning including 31 home games at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. “We are very excited about this year’s schedule.” Head Baseball Coach Dan Skirka said, “To be able to keep some past rivalries going while also joining a challenging and exciting new conference in the MVC is something we are looking forward to.”
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Prohm: ‘We need to play well on the road’

MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season. The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Big score leads to 2nd place at Withrow for Racer riflers

MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high aggregate of 4721 to finish second at the 2023 Withrow Invitational presented by Lapua Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. Kentucky claimed the Withrow crown for the fifth-consecutive time, edging the Racers by just...
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday

Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
PARIS, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

SIU makes all the big plays to down Racer women

MURRAY — Entering Friday night’s important Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball matchup with host Murray State, Southern Illinois had not been doing two things particularly well. The Salukis were not hitting 3-pointers at a very high clip. They also were not strong at the foul line.

