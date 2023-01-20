Agua Caliente announces The Spa at Séc-he will open on April 4

The Spa at Séc-he at the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza will open its doors on Tuesday, April 4. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians officially announced the opening date on Friday.

The 40,000 square foot The Spa at Séc-he is one of the most luxurious hot mineral spring spa destinations in the country.

It's located in downtown Palm Springs right across the street from the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, which will operate the facility.

“The opening of The Spa at Séc-he is a defining moment for the Tribe,” Chairman Reid D. Milanovich said. “The hot spring water means everything to us. It’s at the heart of tribal life and has been a cultural resource for us and our ancestors for thousands of years. It’s not a myth; these waters are truly healing waters.“

Officials said that after careful consideration, the Tribe decided to open the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in two phases: first, The Spa at Séc-he on April 4, followed by the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, Gathering Plaza and Oasis Trail later this year.

Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza

The Spa at Séc-he features 22 private mineral baths, 15 treatment rooms, a cryotherapy chamber, two float pod suites, a boutique fitness area, a grounding room, an acoustic wellness lounge, tranquility garden, menthol dry sauna, eucalyptus steam room, two halotherapy salt caves, a resort-style mineral pool with four Jacuzzis, luxury cabanas, full-service salon with scalp treatment beds, a cafe and a poolside bar with food service.

Information on how to book services at The Spa at Séc-he will be available soon, officials said.

Design inspiration for the Spa and Cultural Plaza is rooted in Agua Caliente traditions such as basket weaving, pottery (ollas) and botanical elements native to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indian Reservation.

The Tribe broke ground on the Cultural Plaza project in May 2018.

