ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Agua Caliente announces The Spa at Séc-he will open on April 4

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdNS9_0kLyvsBZ00

The Spa at Séc-he at the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza will open its doors on Tuesday, April 4. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians officially announced the opening date on Friday.

The 40,000 square foot The Spa at Séc-he is one of the most luxurious hot mineral spring spa destinations in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJBwr_0kLyvsBZ00

It's located in downtown Palm Springs right across the street from the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, which will operate the facility.

“The opening of The Spa at Séc-he is a defining moment for the Tribe,” Chairman Reid D. Milanovich said. “The hot spring water means everything to us. It’s at the heart of tribal life and has been a cultural resource for us and our ancestors for thousands of years. It’s not a myth; these waters are truly healing waters.“

Check Out Our Exclusive One-On-One Interview with Chairman Milanovich

Officials said that after careful consideration, the Tribe decided to open the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in two phases: first, The Spa at Séc-he on April 4, followed by the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, Gathering Plaza and Oasis Trail later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43A3qR_0kLyvsBZ00
Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza

The Spa at Séc-he features 22 private mineral baths, 15 treatment rooms, a cryotherapy chamber, two float pod suites, a boutique fitness area, a grounding room, an acoustic wellness lounge, tranquility garden, menthol dry sauna, eucalyptus steam room, two halotherapy salt caves, a resort-style mineral pool with four Jacuzzis, luxury cabanas, full-service salon with scalp treatment beds, a cafe and a poolside bar with food service.

Information on how to book services at The Spa at Séc-he will be available soon, officials said.

Design inspiration for the Spa and Cultural Plaza is rooted in Agua Caliente traditions such as basket weaving, pottery (ollas) and botanical elements native to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indian Reservation.

The Tribe broke ground on the Cultural Plaza project in May 2018.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0kLyvsBZ00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Agua Caliente announces The Spa at Séc-he will open on April 4 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know

The event known for providing family fun throughout the decades is returning in person after a three year hiatus. The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival announced two nights of Monster Truck shows on Monday. The ten day festival kicks off February 17 and we were able to speak to the new event manager, The post Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival returns to Indio next month: what you need to know appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023

In a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting, City Council member Ted Weill mentioned a potential Dave & Buster is coming to the valley in 2023. Dave & Busters have not announced that they will be at The River in Rancho Mirage, but if this deal goes through, it will be the first in the Coachella The post Dave & Buster is coming to the River in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New affordable housing complex could be coming to Indio

New affordable housing could be coming to the city of Indio at the intersection of Avenue 44 and Golf Center Parkway. “It's close to things like a school, a grocery store, health center, a park, library, things like that," said Ian Gabriel, Director of Data Policy and Planning for Lift to Rise. "It's already in The post New affordable housing complex could be coming to Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

Cactus Wren Book Exchange Set to Close in Yucca Valley

Yucca Valley’s beloved Cactus Wren Book Exchange will be closing the last chapter of its two-decade long story on February 7th, where all books will be half-off in the meantime for its massive sale of stock. I spoke with the owners, Joe DesCoteaux and his wife Leanne Abbott, about their 22-year legacy, their feelings about their building being sold, and what they plan to do after their doors close for good.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Tickets available for next week’s Palm Springs wine festival

Tickets are available for next week’s third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir wine tasting festival in Rancho Mirage, officials announced Thursday. The wine tasting event will be held Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa, 71-333 Dinah Shore Drive, according to a statement from the festival. Tickets for the event are available at palmspringspinotfest.com starting at $150.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert doesn’t move ahead with new design plans for Palm Springs campus

Friday’s College of the Desert Board of Trustees meeting showed signs of strain as a scheduled review of the college’s west valley campus designs was postponed. The College of the Desert board of trustees did not move ahead with new design plans for a West Valley Campus in Palm Springs.  Instead, there may have been The post College of the Desert doesn’t move ahead with new design plans for Palm Springs campus appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
palmspringslife.com

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Offers a Bit of Las Vegas in Indio

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO. Who needs Vegas when Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is right here? The glittering destination combines world-class entertainment, gaming, dining, lounging, golf, and bowling in one locale. The hotel boasts 250 rooms, many with spectacular views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains. Amenities include free valet, Wi-Fi, and use of the fitness center. For fun beyond the casino’s 1,800 slot machines and 40 table games, the property offers off-track betting and bingo.
INDIO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Yaamava’ Casino Bets on Music Makeover

New year, new nightlife series! We’ve been covering clubs, concerts and parties for LA Weekly for decades and especially after the pandemic, we feel passionate about their survival. Many of our favorite venues have struggled and some have shuttered (The Lash and Market Tavern, which hosted dance clubs and all-star jams respectively, are just the latest to close this month). But in the past couple of years, new locales have defiantly emerged during the uncertainty of the pandemic, determined to bring people together and succeed. The industry is bouncing back and after two years of hermitting at home, we’re all ready for something new, aren’t we? This year, we’ll be celebrating club culture like we used to, with focused reports spotlighting newer event spaces you can and should visit. For January, we begin with a real jackpot spot…
HIGHLAND, CA
palmspringslife.com

The Westin Rancho Mirage Boasts Delicious Bites and Duckpin Bowling

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY THE WESTIN RANCHO MIRAGE GOLF RESORT & SPA. With 512 luxurious guest rooms and near-endless amenities, The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa’s 360-acre campus makes the perfect playground for locals and visitors. Foodies can spend their evening trying Tuscan-style bites — from zesty grilled octopus...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove

Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department rescued a fallen hiker near Pine Cove Sunday afternoon. The report was made around 1:05 p.m. on the Pacific Crest Trail near Strawberry Creek. A helicopter was used to hoist the patient and they were then taken to the hospital. Be the first to know when news breaks in The post Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
cvindependent.com

Desert Arc to Host Fifth Annual ‘Champions of Change’ on Feb. 8

Desert Arc has announced it will host its highly-anticipated fifth annual Champions of Change Recognition Awards Luncheon, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This event honors local companies and individuals in our valley who champion Desert Arc’s mission. This not-to-be-missed Recognition Awards Luncheon will be held in the Grand Ballroom at...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities

Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Scott C. Stiles named Palm Springs City Manager

The City of Palm Springs announced Scott C. Stiles as its new city manager on Friday saying he will likely begin his new job on Monday, March 6.  “We are excited to welcome Scott Stiles to Palm Springs," said Mayor Grace Garner in a statement issued by the city. "With decades of experience in city administration, he The post Scott C. Stiles named Palm Springs City Manager appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Our Desert Past: Palm Springs Getaway

When it premiered at the Palm Canyon Theater last February, audiences were entertained and educated about the history of Palm Springs. Now the musical Palm Springs Getaway is returning for a limited time, but with a few changes. NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall recently spoke to writer Cara Van Dijk about this production which celebrates Our Desert Past.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire

A firefighter is recovering following a house fire Friday night in Indian Wells. Cal Fire reported it broke out after 9:30 p.m. Friday off Hummingbird Lane. The two-story house was reportedly 4,000 square feet and 30% of it was on fire when emergency crews arrived. Firefighters from both Cathedral City and Palm Springs helped to The post Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Prestiwch named Hemet City Manager

Mark Prestwich has been named Hemet’s city manager. The former city manager of Palos Verdes Estates and Nevada City was awarded a five-year contract by the city council earlier this month and will begin work Feb. 21, according to multiple reports. A Hemet native, Prestwich has worked in municipal...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Police Department participates in career fair at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Indio Police Department recruiters participated this past week in the Winter Career Fair at California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo. In IPD's Facebook post, it said the team highlighted what it is like to join their department such as offering their trainees over $30 per hour during the six-month police academy. The department also said they The post Indio Police Department participates in career fair at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Strong winds affect driving conditions across the valley

Gusty winds have continued to lift sand and dust into the air and create difficult driving condition on roads across the valley. Here is a view of the I-10 West Freeway where winds created brown out conditions this morning. There is currently one road closure in Thermal on Harrison St. between 77th Ave and Pierce The post Strong winds affect driving conditions across the valley appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy