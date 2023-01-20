ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry

USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday

There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
