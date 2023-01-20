Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee Volunteers
It’s the middle of January. It’s almost eight months until the start of the next USC football season. We have to have a sense of humor about life, the universe, and football, or else we will go crazy. We have to remember in the middle of our busy...
Brock Purdy Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him When He Visited Alabama
Brock Purdy enjoyed a decorated college football career with the Iowa State Cyclones before launching his improbable postseason run with the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, Purdy assessed all of his options before committing to Iowa State, and that included visiting Alabama. In a discussion ...
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
4-star TE considering Florida for an official visit after Junior Day trip
Gators under consideration for an official visit after a 4-star TE target visited campus on Saturday.
Former Georgia Wide Receiver AD Mitchell Makes Transfer Decision
Shortly after Georgia defeated TCU in the national championship game, wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, the college football world discovered where he's heading for the 2023 season. Mitchell announced on Instagram that he's transferring to Texas. ...
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 2 2025 running back Harlem Barry
USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald added another blue-chip running back prospect to his board with an offer to Metairie (LA) recruit Harlem Berry on Thursday. Berry holds an early impressive offer list from Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Nebraska and Mississippi State. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore...
Look: Deion Sanders Might Be Landing Shocking 5-Star Commit
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders might be on the verge of his biggest commitment yet. Five-star pass rusher Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class, just posted that he's in Boulder, Colorado. Is Coach Prime on the verge of another massive commitment? Harbor, an ...
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
USC's recruiting equation is changing for Class of 2024
You likely know by now that Aaron Butler, a four-star cornerback from Calabasas, California, spent nearly a year committed to the USC Trojans after pledging last January, but he reopened his recruitment earlier this month. Butler told On3 that USC had a successful season but he needed to take a step back and reevaluate his future.
Top 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola narrows list down to final four
The top quarterback and overall prospect of the 2024 recruiting class, Dylan Raiola, has a full year to make his commitment decision. Notably, he recently narrowed down his list to four historic programs. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio...
5 assistant coaches who could end up at LSU
LSU’s coaching staff remains filled. There were no immediate departures upon season’s end, and there’s yet to be any news about a coach leaving. It’s rare for an entire staff to stick together, but LSU just might do it this year. Still, the assistant mill never...
College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday
There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
Bethune-Cookman football players petition for Ed Reed's reinstatement after school backpedals on hire
Bethune-Cookman players petitioned for Ed Reed to remain head football coach after he said Saturday that the school declined to ratify his contract. Bethune-Cookman running back Branden McDonald shared a petition from players via social media, with the following message on the petition:. "To whom it may concern, greetings. On...
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
Four-Star DL Cameron Brandt breaks down weekend official visit to Michigan
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Cameron Brandt took his official visit to Michigan over the weekend and said the Wolverines gave him a lot to think.
Report: Former Ed Orgeron assistant returning to LSU as a defensive analyst
LSU is bringing back Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst, On3’s Matt Zenitz reported on Sunday. Chatman returns to Baton Rouge after spending the 2021 season on coach Ed Orgeron’s staff as an analyst working with the defensive line. Coach Brian Kelly planned to retain Chatman in that...
