RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in a deadly crash over the weekend, according to the Randleman Police Department. Police said Stacie Nicole Luther, 21, of Randleman, died in a crash Sunday night. Officers said Luther was driving on West Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling in the same direction. The deputy said Luther’s vehicle broke traction and crossed the centerline before she regained control of the vehicle. The deputy then tried to stop Luther. However, she lost control of the vehicle after passing the Stout Street intersection causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. Her vehicle then hit several trees. The deputy said the force of the impact caused the car’s wheel assembly to break away striking an on-coming vehicle. However, no one was injured in the second vehicle.

RANDLEMAN, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO