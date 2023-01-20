Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Unsolved Murder | Who killed Vann Yates? More than $22,000 reward for information
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search continues for answers in a 2015 homicide. Eight years after Vann Yates was murdered, a reward for information is now at more than $22,000. On Jan. 21, 2015, Yates was shot to death while working in his backyard with a landscaper at the home on Fairfield Street in High Point.
Burlington woman charged with fatally shooting man in park identified
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department.
WXII 12
10 people rescued from apartment fire on Ferrell Heights Court
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire department said they have rescued 10 people after a fire at Ferrell Heights Court. Officials said the call came in at 8:52 p.m. on Monday. Recent Story: Unsolved Murder | Who killed Vann Yates?. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
Alamance County man involved in baseball-bat-beating death to be released from life sentence
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – An Alamance County man who was sentenced to life in prison for conspiring with three others to rob a man and then beating him to death is about to be released from prison. Keith Barts was convicted of first-degree murder in Alamance Superior Court in 1984 in a notorious baseball-bat bludgeoning […]
WXII 12
Graham police find suspect responsible for armed theft
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police have identified the man responsible for a vehicle theft and shooting on Sunday. With the assistance of the Greensboro police department, 23-year-old Ricardo Aguilar of Durham was located and arrested. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On...
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
WXII 12
31-year-old man killed in shooting in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the victim of shooting that happened this Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Larkin Street at 5:06 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault. Jordan Little, 31, was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died...
33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning. At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. […]
WXII 12
Two men in serious and critical condition after shooting on Winston Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people are in serious and critical condition after a shooting at US 29-70 in Lexington. Police received a call about a shooting on Winston Road at 12:52 p.m. While officers were investigating the scene once they arrived, Lexington Medical Center called to report that two...
WXII 12
Police looking for second suspect after two robberies in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a Sunday night robbery at a convenience store in Thomasville, Sunday. Police said this is the second robbery that happened during the weekend. Officers responded to Quik Chek on Bryan Street in reference...
Man wanted for allegedly shooting person, stealing car in Graham arrested
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) —A man accused of stealing a car and shooting the owner has been taken in custody, according to the Graham Police Department. GPD officers came to the 500 block of College Street on Tuesday night after getting a report of a shooting. Investigating officers determined the incident started at the KC Kwiki […]
2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
Fatal shooting under investigation in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS,N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police said they responded to Pacific Court just off Rainbow Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. At the scene, police found a person deceased in a parking lot near the area. The victim has been...
Man shoots into car on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem road rage: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40. At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting. Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into […]
WXII 12
22-year-old reunites with firefighters who helped her deliver at birth
One woman who was born at a Winston-Salem fire station met with her heroes who helped deliver her when she was born. The 22-year-old, Jane'a Watson, was welcomed to the world when she unexpectedly came out of her mother's womb. "The mom said, 'the baby is coming,' and I dove...
WXII 12
Impaired driver in High Point causes deadly crash; 40-year-old man killed, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after another driver, accused of driving while impaired, crashed into his car in High Point. The crash happened Sunday around 5 p.m. at the 2400 block of East Lexington Avenue, near Waverly Street. First responders determined a 2008 Hummer H3 was...
WXII 12
21-year-old woman killed in crash in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in a deadly crash over the weekend, according to the Randleman Police Department. Police said Stacie Nicole Luther, 21, of Randleman, died in a crash Sunday night. Officers said Luther was driving on West Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling in the same direction. The deputy said Luther’s vehicle broke traction and crossed the centerline before she regained control of the vehicle. The deputy then tried to stop Luther. However, she lost control of the vehicle after passing the Stout Street intersection causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. Her vehicle then hit several trees. The deputy said the force of the impact caused the car’s wheel assembly to break away striking an on-coming vehicle. However, no one was injured in the second vehicle.
WXII 12
K-9 unit found a man who crashed after leading police on a car chase, officers say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A K-9 unit was deployed to find a man who led police on a car chase, officers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. At around 9:20 a.m., Kernersville officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Justice Street. Daquan...
