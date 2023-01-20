ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

10 people rescued from apartment fire on Ferrell Heights Court

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire department said they have rescued 10 people after a fire at Ferrell Heights Court. Officials said the call came in at 8:52 p.m. on Monday. Recent Story: Unsolved Murder | Who killed Vann Yates?. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Graham police find suspect responsible for armed theft

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police have identified the man responsible for a vehicle theft and shooting on Sunday. With the assistance of the Greensboro police department, 23-year-old Ricardo Aguilar of Durham was located and arrested. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On...
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

31-year-old man killed in shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have identified the victim of shooting that happened this Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Larkin Street at 5:06 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault. Jordan Little, 31, was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

WXII 12

Police looking for second suspect after two robberies in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a Sunday night robbery at a convenience store in Thomasville, Sunday. Police said this is the second robbery that happened during the weekend. Officers responded to Quik Chek on Bryan Street in reference...
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman on Sunday morning. At around 9:09 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to do a security check after getting a report of an unconscious woman. At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. Investigators […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

21-year-old woman killed in crash in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Speed and weather conditions were contributing factors in a deadly crash over the weekend, according to the Randleman Police Department. Police said Stacie Nicole Luther, 21, of Randleman, died in a crash Sunday night. Officers said Luther was driving on West Academy Street when she passed a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling in the same direction. The deputy said Luther’s vehicle broke traction and crossed the centerline before she regained control of the vehicle. The deputy then tried to stop Luther. However, she lost control of the vehicle after passing the Stout Street intersection causing the vehicle to run off the roadway. Her vehicle then hit several trees. The deputy said the force of the impact caused the car’s wheel assembly to break away striking an on-coming vehicle. However, no one was injured in the second vehicle.
RANDLEMAN, NC

