4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
kslsports.com
Center Branden Carlson Recognized As Pac-12 Player Of The Week
SALT LAKE CITY – There is no questioning the importance of center Branden Carlson in Craig Smith’s rebuild of the Runnin’ Utes so the Pac-12 recognized him as their POTW after a career weekend. Carlson averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals...
Watch: Utes cornerback records interception in Polynesian Bowl
During the Polynesian Bowl, new Utah cornerback CJ Blocker recorded an impressive interception against a five-star quarterback.
kslsports.com
Former Ute Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Utah Football’s 2023 Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY – Who better to break down Utah football’s much anticipated 2023 schedule than former Ute, Stevenson Sylvester?. Last week the Pac-12 released all 12 schedules ahead of what many believe will be one of the most exciting seasons for the Conference of Champions in recent memory. With six teams likely to start the 2023 campaign ranked in the Top-25 and some of the best quarterbacks in the country returning to play “one more time” there is no lack of buzz.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Completes Second Half Comeback, Survive Frenzied Final Seconds In Phoenix
OREM, Utah – Le’Tre Darthard’s 25 points helped Utah Valley extend the nation’s longest road win streak to seven with a 76-74 come from behind win over Grand Canyon. The Wolverines (16-5, 7-1) traveled to Phoenix, AZ where they faced the Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-7, 4-3) at GCU Arena on Saturday, January 21.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered in Loss at San Francisco
PROVO, Utah – Brigham Young Cougars basketball falls to .500 in conference play after an 82-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougars’ fourth WCC loss. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Rudi Williams had a fantastic game against San...
kslsports.com
Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 1/23/23)
SALT LAKE CITY – With football on a bit of a hiatus till spring ball kicks off and several of the smaller sports in full-swing and having success, we thought a one-stop-shop for little tidbits of Utah information might be helpful for you, the fan with the Utes Bulletin.
kslsports.com
Utah Posts Dominating Win Over Washington During Alumni Night
SALT LAKE CITY – After a big win Thursday night against Washington State, Utah returned to the Huntsman Center to play host to the Washington Huskies. The Runnin’ Utes got another big win two days later in front of some of their basketball alums for Alumni Night 86 – 61 over Washington. The Utes got off to a quick start and never looked back against the Huskies moving their record to 14-7.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Blows Out California Bears
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team bounced back into the win column with a blowout of the California Bears. The Bears hosted the Utes at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California on Sunday, January 22. Utah beat Cal, 87-62. The Utes arrived in Berkeley...
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg
An analysis of the Utes commitments from the class of 2023.
ABC 4
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
Welcome Home: High Star Ranch
KAMAS, Utah — High Star Ranch is a unique mountain community that’s a little more country and a little less club. High Star Ranch offers over 1,200 acres of year-round […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
kslnewsradio.com
Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind
SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
BYU Newsnet
BYU alumnus, psychiatrist speaks on post-mission habits, conquering shame
Returned missionaries attended an event held by BYU Women’s Services and Resources and led by psychiatrist Dr. Alan Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Hansen spoke on the importance of developing new habits and conquering the potential guilt or shame resulting from no longer living at such a high level of consecration.
Park City Police seeking leads on stolen bear statue
A statue of a friendly coffee-drinking bear was stolen from its home in Park City, and police are looking for leads on who would commit such a crime.
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
