kslsports.com

Center Branden Carlson Recognized As Pac-12 Player Of The Week

SALT LAKE CITY – There is no questioning the importance of center Branden Carlson in Craig Smith’s rebuild of the Runnin’ Utes so the Pac-12 recognized him as their POTW after a career weekend. Carlson averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Former Ute Stevenson Sylvester Breaks Down Utah Football’s 2023 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – Who better to break down Utah football’s much anticipated 2023 schedule than former Ute, Stevenson Sylvester?. Last week the Pac-12 released all 12 schedules ahead of what many believe will be one of the most exciting seasons for the Conference of Champions in recent memory. With six teams likely to start the 2023 campaign ranked in the Top-25 and some of the best quarterbacks in the country returning to play “one more time” there is no lack of buzz.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered in Loss at San Francisco

PROVO, Utah – Brigham Young Cougars basketball falls to .500 in conference play after an 82-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougars’ fourth WCC loss. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Rudi Williams had a fantastic game against San...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Posts Dominating Win Over Washington During Alumni Night

SALT LAKE CITY – After a big win Thursday night against Washington State, Utah returned to the Huntsman Center to play host to the Washington Huskies. The Runnin’ Utes got another big win two days later in front of some of their basketball alums for Alumni Night 86 – 61 over Washington. The Utes got off to a quick start and never looked back against the Huskies moving their record to 14-7.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Women’s Basketball Blows Out California Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team bounced back into the win column with a blowout of the California Bears. The Bears hosted the Utes at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California on Sunday, January 22. Utah beat Cal, 87-62. The Utes arrived in Berkeley...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind

SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU alumnus, psychiatrist speaks on post-mission habits, conquering shame

Returned missionaries attended an event held by BYU Women’s Services and Resources and led by psychiatrist Dr. Alan Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Hansen spoke on the importance of developing new habits and conquering the potential guilt or shame resulting from no longer living at such a high level of consecration.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
UTAH STATE

