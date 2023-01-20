ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday

No. 3 Purdue held on against Maryland at home on Sunday afternoon, winning by three points. Terrapins fans were not happy with the officials, though.  Maryland appeared to be on the wrong end of a couple of questionable calls on Sunday afternoon, ultimately falling on the road. That's pretty ...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Sunday Night Announcement

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo had a special guest in attendance, though, with Damar Hamlin making his appearance. Hamlin made a postgame announcement. "We’ll be back… don’t even trip," he announced following the team's ...
BUFFALO, NY
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Michigan Stadium Announcement

Much was made about Michigan Stadium's tunnel this past season after the incident involving Michigan State and some of James Franklin's comments. Now, according to several reports, a number of seats are being removed near the tunnel in an effort to expand it. The football world reacted to the news ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Is Making A Notable Change To Its Football Stadium

Michigan is going to remove some seats from Michigan Stadium. According to Aaron McMann of MLive.com, the school plans to remove 45 seats from the stadium to help widen tunnel access to the field.  This decision reportedly comes after the school conducted a safety review following the season. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell releases statement on addition of Matt Mitchell to Wisconsin coaching staff

Wisconsin has made it official. Former Division II head coach Matt Mitchell has joined Luke Fickell’s staff to coach outside linebackers and special teams. Mitchell was highly successful at Grand Valley State, going 117-31 over 12 seasons and guiding the team to 7 NCAA DII Playoff appearances, 2 NCAA DII National Semifinal appearances, 3 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships, 3 GLIAC North Division titles, and 2 undefeated regular seasons. That success impressed Fickell.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy