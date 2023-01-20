Read full article on original website
Freedom Jaeger
3d ago
I can hear it now ! Where’s the money ? Where’s my money ? I need more money! Discrimination! I am tires of the BS , earn it like every one else has done !
mojorising363
3d ago
Why? Why are some people only looking at the color of your skin these days? Is that how far we've come...to go backwards?
krrw.com
Public Safety Bill Moving Through MN House
(St. Paul, MN) — A 300-million dollar public safety bill is moving through the Minnesota House. The House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee unanimously approved the measure last week, which now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee. The bill includes grant money for local and tribal law enforcement agency, with a focus on prevention and intervention. Governor Walz is expected to release his public safety initiatives this week.
wdayradionow.com
Walz, Minnesota Democrats proposing billions in new education spending
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Democrats are proposing billions of dollars in new spending for education. Governor Tim Walz is asking the Legislature to invest more than 700 million in additional general public school funding over the next two years. Annual boosts would be tied to inflation, amounting to a...
knsiradio.com
Gov. Walz Wants More Gun Control, Money for Housing and Health Care
(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz laid out his spending for healthcare, housing and public safety. The bill includes $1.5 billion to invest in housing, $300 million to aid police departments, and money to deal with the opioid crises and expand Minnesota’s health insurance programs. The governor proposes...
Governor Walz wants $300 million for public safety spending
Governor Walz is proposing spending $300 million on public safety, expanding access to quality healthcare, increasing spending to combat the opioid crisis and investing $1.5 billion in affordable housing to help prevent homelessness before it occurs.
ktoe.com
MN Gun Owners Caucus Preparing for Possibility of Legal Cannabis
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is preparing for the possible legalization of recreational cannabis in the state this year. Vice President Rob Door testified before the House Judiciary Committee:. “The MN Gun Owners Caucus doesn’t take a position on the legalization of cannabis, but we do believe that those who...
Why some want to make public spending on political campaigns in Minnesota less like Menards rebates
Minnesota has a three-decade-old way for the public to make campaign contributions using tax dollars that most members of the public don’t know about. Or use. Because even if they are aware, all they have to do to use it is make a donation of $50, get a receipt, fill out a form, mail it in or file on a government website and wait for two state agencies to verify their eligibility. Then they get a check. What percentage of Minnesotans use the system? The number is in the single digits.
willmarradio.com
"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday
(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
ccxmedia.org
Local Business Owner Raises Concerns About Possible Paid Sick Time Mandate
A new bill is making headway in the Minnesota legislature that would provide paid sick leave to all workers in Minnesota. The Earned Sick and Safe Time bill, HF19, would require employers across the state to pay workers for short-term absences, including physical or mental illness, domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking or quarantine due to exposure to infectious disease.
redlakenationnews.com
Seeking to 'fully fund' education, Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers propose billions in new spending
Minnesota Democrats who vowed on the campaign trail to "fully fund" public education are now revealing what that looks like: billions of dollars in new spending for schools to keep up with inflation and pay for costly special education and English learner services. Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislators are...
mprnews.org
Minnesota, seen as abortion haven, still funds ‘crisis pregnancy centers’
Fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided and seven months after it was overturned, Gov. Tim Walz is set to debut his latest budget that may include the possible end of a little-known 18-year-old program that supports “crisis pregnancy centers,” which are nonmedical anti-abortion organizations that deceive pregnant people and discourage abortion.
The State Capitol Rathskeller Cafe
ST. PAUL, MN - On January 2, 1905, a day before the 34th Legislature convened, and nine years after construction began, the Minnesota State Capitol opened its doors to the public. This magnificent new building, designed by Cass Gilbert and constructed with care and elegance throughout, was considered the crown jewel of Minnesota. A hidden gem within the grand structure was the German-themed rathskeller in the capitol's basement.
U of M considers covering 'problematic' mural created in 1945
A removable cover could be placed over a 78-year-old mural at the University of Minnesota in light of discussion surrounding the piece's "problematic aspects," according to the university. Entitled "The Epic of Minnesota's Greatest Forests", the piece is located in the Forestry Department's Green Hall on the St. Paul Campus,...
tcbmag.com
Report: Minnesota’s Wage Gap Is Shrinking
Minnesota’s wage gap has declined over the last five years, though inflation is still taking a bite out of workers’ paychecks. That’s one of the main takeaways from a recent series of wage reports by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). There are several...
North Dakota Lignite Energy Council backs Minnesota pro-carbon group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Minnesota plans to run on 100% clean energy by 2040, but North Dakota has other plans, To prevent this from happening, a North Dakota group is spending millions of dollars in Minnesota. In recent years, the Republican-led Senate in Minnesota blocked clean energy initiatives from happening in Minnesota. However, with the Democrats […]
Did You Know Minnesota Goodwill Locations Will Not Accept These 19 Items?
While cleaning and organizing the house, a lot of people will choose to donate items to Goodwill. Do you know what items you cannot donate to Minnesota Goodwill locations?. There are about 56 Goodwill locations over 38 different Minnesota cities. From Minneapolis, to Saint Paul, to Duluth, and more. A...
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
redlakenationnews.com
Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud
State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz orders flags to half-staff after Monterey Park shooting
Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Thursday, January 26, 2023, to honor the lives lost in the shooting in Monterey Park, California on Saturday, January 21, 2023. In a press statement the governor said...
Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws
The State of Minnesota is in a unique position to undertake a leadership role concerning a crisis threatening the very fabric of our society: the epidemic of gun violence spreading throughout our rural and urban areas. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American youth. It has been more than 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and schools are still a place of fear for our children.
