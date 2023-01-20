ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Daily Mississippian

Video of arrest sparks controversy

A video depicting the arrest of a local man by two law enforcement agents sparked controversy on social media, with many viewers finding the video disturbing. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department press release, an LCSD “plain clothes” deputy and an Oxford Police Department officer arrested Jerami Tubbs, 42, of Lafayette County after a physical struggle. The video, which shows only part of the arrest, quickly found its way to social media in the following days.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi

Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after being discharged from hospital, was injured in crash trying to evade officers

A Mississippi man is in jail for felony fleeing after he was discharged from the hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash while trying to elude officers. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin recklessly. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming northbound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the South Green and South Gloster area.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Saltillo principal issues statement about threats

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
BOONEVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide

On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS

