Daily Mississippian
Video of arrest sparks controversy
A video depicting the arrest of a local man by two law enforcement agents sparked controversy on social media, with many viewers finding the video disturbing. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department press release, an LCSD “plain clothes” deputy and an Oxford Police Department officer arrested Jerami Tubbs, 42, of Lafayette County after a physical struggle. The video, which shows only part of the arrest, quickly found its way to social media in the following days.
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
wcbi.com
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
Mississippi man arrested after being discharged from hospital, was injured in crash trying to evade officers
A Mississippi man is in jail for felony fleeing after he was discharged from the hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash while trying to elude officers. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin recklessly. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming northbound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the South Green and South Gloster area.
wtva.com
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
actionnews5.com
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.
actionnews5.com
Warrant out for suspect accused of injuring SCSO deputy during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has issued a warrant for a Cordova man accused of assaulting a deputy in November. Richard Wright, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault. According to the incident report, the situation took place in the afternoon of Nov. 25 in...
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
Video of woman’s arrest by Byhalia PD causes concern
BYHALIA, Miss. — Video of an arrest in Byhalia has many in the community saying police acted too aggressively. In the video, officers can be seen wrestling with the woman before tasing as she lays on the ground. The Byhalia Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook. That...
wtva.com
Saltillo principal issues statement about threats
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
Mississippi woman charged with child deprivation of necessities in death of her five-year-old
A Mississippi mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child. Tupelo Police report that Brianna Young, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a...
wcbi.com
Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
One killed in Collierville shooting, shooter detained, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police responded to a shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a home on Starlight Drive, off US-72. When officers arrived, the shooter was detained, police said. Police also said that the shooting was isolated to a residence...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Suspect’s children’s mothers tell chilling tales of Quitman County double homicide
On Thursday, the two women who arguably knew Keith “K2” Coleman Jr. the best finally broke the chains he’d had them in for years in Quitman County Circuit Court. Chelsea Golden and Cierra Wheeler both lived with Coleman, oftentimes both at once, in a trailer with his father, his grandfather and his sister. Wheeler had known him since 8th grade, and said their relationship had always been fine until he brought Golden into the picture. Golden said when Coleman was mad at Wheeler, she felt like sometimes he took it out on her too.
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
