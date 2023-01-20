ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School superintendent announces Iowa snow day to ‘Jump Around.’ Check out his rhymes

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Tuning in from an Iowa office, school Superintendent Brenton Hoesing prepared to make his first district-wide snow day announcement.

“And if you know anything about me, these types of announcements are not typical,” he said before the music began.

In his previous role with the Missouri Valley Community School District, he was called the “singing superintendent,” having sung parodies to “I Will Survive” and “Some Things Never Change” from “Frozen 2.”

After a short introduction, the Lewis Central Community School District superintendent made “his 2023 debut,” getting into character with a pair of dark sunglasses as the tune of “Jump Around” by House of Pain began to play.

You can check out the full “Jump Around” snow day parody here or see some of his chilly-themed rhymes below.

“Pack it up, pack it in, let me begin,

Snow is blowing in but for you that’s a win.”



“The whole school is closed up,

Get up, stand up, come on throw your hands up

No need to be fearing your testing”



Feeling frozen it ain’t much fun

So go stock up now with the trip to the Dunkin Donut shop

I got props and you can hang out with your mom and your pops”



“The snow’s coming down so get off your feet

Jump around, jump around”

His music video has been seen almost 6,000 times since it dropped on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

“So glad you are back at it Dr. Hoesing,” one viewer wrote. “Thank goodness for a snow day!!! Carry on!!”

“You are amazing,” another said. “Look forward to your school closings from nebraska!!!”

“I have waited all year for one of these announcements,” another person wrote.

How many references to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album can you spot in this newscast?

‘The hero we needed.’ People react to Chicago TV reporter’s rant on snow-covered cars

