Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Related
Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
Chicago crime: 2 dead, 3 wounded in South Side shooting
A woman in her 20s was shot in the head and died. A man, who was around 25 years old, was shot in the back and also died.
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
Video shows bizarre Chicago carjacking where suspects were polite to victim
CHICAGO - An unusual carjacking was caught on camera in Chicago. Video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a group of men with guns politely asking the victim for his car keys. The suspects even addressed the victim as "sir". They also held his pizza while he retrieved his keys out of his pants pocket, thanked him and gave his pizza back.
Teen boy shot in arm while standing at bus stop in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in the arm while standing at a bus stop in South Chicago Monday night. At about 6:54 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was standing at a bus stop in the 8300 block of South Kingston when three unknown males approached the teen and fired shots, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old boy shot and wounded in Chicago's Pocket Town on South Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on Chicago's South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose
The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
Kim Foxx pulls prosecutors in case of CPD officer's murder
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling the case of a Chicago police officer's murder.
cwbchicago.com
Arrested 32 times since 2014, man allegedly engaged in a ‘firefight’ with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train
Chicago — A man who has been arrested 32 times by Chicago police since 2014 robbed and then engaged in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a Green Line train during the Friday afternoon rush hour, authorities said Sunday. “It is a pure miracle by...
5 hospitalized after possible overdose at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say
Three of the people were transported after snorting an unknown substance, Chicago police said.
Kane County man sentenced for 2014 strangulation death of his wife after learning of affair
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Geneva man who strangled his wife to death in 2014 after he discovered she was having an affair was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday. A Kane County judge found 55-year-old Shadwick R. King guilty in August for the first-degree murder of his wife, Kathleen King, in July 2014 after waiving his right to a jury trial.
fox32chicago.com
Stand Up in Recovery comedy show in Batavia will benefit mental and behavioral services in Kane County
BATAVIA, Illinois - An upcoming comedy show in Batavia will be a funny night for a serious cause. Money raised at "Stand Up in Recovery" at the Comedy Vault, January 29, will go to help the Collaborative Crisis Services Unit, which coordinates follow-up visits for individuals who could benefit from mental or behavioral health services. The CCSU is in partnership with the Elgin Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Man is shot while inside car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the man, 38, was in a car on South Honore near West 72nd at about 6 p.m. when shots rang out. He was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.
Charges pending against mom after 3 kids are found alone in Chicago apartment
Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4 and 11, were found alone inside the home. They were transported to Community First Hospital for observation. Nate Rodgers reports.
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old man shot in the back while traveling in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Monday morning. At about 11:08 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stoney Island when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to an area hospital in...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery teams returned Saturday morning, targeting 7 victims from Bucktown to Little Village
Chicago — After taking a few days off, armed robbery crews returned Saturday morning for another crime spree that stretched from Bucktown and Logan Square to Little Village and West Town. Similar waves of armed hold-ups have been reported in the area for weeks. At least seven people were...
2 killed, 3 injured in South Shore apartment shooting: police
Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured when gunmen opened fire in an apartment in the South Shore neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview: police
A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said. The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to police.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1