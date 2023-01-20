ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

13-year-old boy shot and wounded in Chicago's Pocket Town on South Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on Chicago's South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fire breaks out in Englewood home

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters put out a blaze that started at a house Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Two adults smelled smoke in their house and exited the building just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to officials. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Far South Side crash could have been caused by shared green light

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking into a crash on the Far South Side that was probably caused by two green lights. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on 115th and Wentworth. The driver of a Ford van was driving eastbound when he went through the intersection and hit a Dodge van.Police say both cars shared a green light. Streets and Sanitation knew about the lights malfunctioning before the crash happened. No one was hurt. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. —  A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
GLENVIEW, IL
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy