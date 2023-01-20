Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
5 shot, 2 fatally, on Chicago's South Side
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
Man shot while traveling in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was shot while traveling in a vehicle Monday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Around 11:08 a.m., police say the male victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stony Island when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim took...
5 hospitalized after possible overdose at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say
Three of the people were transported after snorting an unknown substance, Chicago police said.
Chicago crime: 2 dead, 3 wounded in South Side shooting
A woman in her 20s was shot in the head and died. A man, who was around 25 years old, was shot in the back and also died.
fox32chicago.com
Man is shot while inside car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the man, 38, was in a car on South Honore near West 72nd at about 6 p.m. when shots rang out. He was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old boy shot and wounded in Chicago's Pocket Town on South Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on Chicago's South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
Young woman shot inside business in Chicago's West Loop
CHICAGO - A young woman was shot inside a business in Chicago's West Loop on Saturday. The unnamed business is located on Jefferson near Washington. Police said the woman, 18, was shot in the abdomen. She was hospitalized in fair condition. Police are questioning a person of interest.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
5 shot, 2 fatally, during targeted home invasion on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. Shots rang out around 1:45 p.m. in a second floor apartment in the 2900 block of East 78th Street. A woman in her 20s was shot in the head...
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery teams returned Saturday morning, targeting 7 victims from Bucktown to Little Village
Chicago — After taking a few days off, armed robbery crews returned Saturday morning for another crime spree that stretched from Bucktown and Logan Square to Little Village and West Town. Similar waves of armed hold-ups have been reported in the area for weeks. At least seven people were...
Fire breaks out in Englewood home
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters put out a blaze that started at a house Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Two adults smelled smoke in their house and exited the building just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to officials. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and...
Far South Side crash could have been caused by shared green light
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking into a crash on the Far South Side that was probably caused by two green lights. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on 115th and Wentworth. The driver of a Ford van was driving eastbound when he went through the intersection and hit a Dodge van.Police say both cars shared a green light. Streets and Sanitation knew about the lights malfunctioning before the crash happened. No one was hurt.
Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in crash involving Chicago fire truck on Stevenson Expressway: police
CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a crash involving a Chicago fire truck on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights early Sunday morning. Illinois State police say while a Chicago Fire Department truck was on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 2:40 a.m., it was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0