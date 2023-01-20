Read full article on original website
Hundreds gathered at the Capitol for the Arkansas Right to Life March
Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Capitol for the Arkansas Right to Life March, Sunday, marking the 50th anniversary since the decision of Roe v. Wade was passed.
KARK
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Nice today, but rain, then snow moves in tomorrow
After a dreary Sunday, Monday will bring some sunshine. Temperatures are starting around freezing, but it will get to the low 50s this afternoon and right up to the average high temperature of 51° today in Little Rock. Rain will start to move in late morning Tuesday and get...
