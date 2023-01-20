ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice Cooper bringing ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Alice Cooper will be bringing his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to Hershey this spring. According to Hershey Entertainment, Cooper will perform at the Hershey Theater on April 30 at 8 p.m. The show will include “the dark and horror-themed theatrics that (Cooper...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County fifth graders take center stage for musical performance

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Cumberland County elementary students will take center stage this weekend to present "Wonka Jr." Fifth graders from Camp Hill's Eisenhower Elementary will perform the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's literary classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Local Scenes, People Included in Gettysburg Christmas Movie

Local Scenes, People Included in Gettysburg Christmas Movie. (Gettysburg, PA) -- Producers of a new Christmas film have asked local Gettysburg residents to keep their Christmas decorations up for a while. That's because shooting for the movie "A Gettysburg Christmas" will continue through February. City locations to be included in the film include the Dobbin House Restaurant and Tavern, the Farnsworth House Inn and The Christmas Haus. The movie is also using Gettysburg residents as extras. It's set to be released in December of next year and will premiere at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Van Winkle’s Homemade Opera Fudge: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Nickelback to bring 2023 tour to Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nickelback announced on Monday that they will be making a stop at Hersheypark Stadium this summer. Nickelback’s 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour will have stops at 38 cities this summer, including a stop at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets will...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

PSU Harrisburg hosts ‘Swim for a Cure’ event

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes spent some time in the water to help non-profit organizations. Penn State Harrisburg hosted its 11th annual “Swim for a Cure” event on Sunday, Jan. 22. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Polar plunge to help Special Olympics held in York County

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 750 Midstate residents took part in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (SOPA) annual Capital Area Polar Plunge on Saturday at Gifford Pinchot State Park. “Well, you have to mentally prepare yourself. I kind of pep myself up mentally, and just go in. (I) go...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder says his list of college offers continues to grow

Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior defensive end said Seton Hill and Bloomsburg have joined into the mix for his services. He also claims offers from Kutztown, West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
CAMP HILL, PA
Wbaltv.com

New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new night club, Nocturnal, is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and is going to be located in the former Susquehanna Ale House building. The new Nocturnal night club is owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, who have been working on renovations to the multi-story Susquehanna Ale House building since Jan. 6 of this year. According to Browning, the necessary renovations to the 12,000 square foot space did not require a contractor.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction....
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

