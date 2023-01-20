Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Alice Cooper bringing ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour to Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Alice Cooper will be bringing his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to Hershey this spring. According to Hershey Entertainment, Cooper will perform at the Hershey Theater on April 30 at 8 p.m. The show will include “the dark and horror-themed theatrics that (Cooper...
local21news.com
Cumberland County fifth graders take center stage for musical performance
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Cumberland County elementary students will take center stage this weekend to present "Wonka Jr." Fifth graders from Camp Hill's Eisenhower Elementary will perform the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's literary classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.
macaronikid.com
Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
iheart.com
Local Scenes, People Included in Gettysburg Christmas Movie
Local Scenes, People Included in Gettysburg Christmas Movie. (Gettysburg, PA) -- Producers of a new Christmas film have asked local Gettysburg residents to keep their Christmas decorations up for a while. That's because shooting for the movie "A Gettysburg Christmas" will continue through February. City locations to be included in the film include the Dobbin House Restaurant and Tavern, the Farnsworth House Inn and The Christmas Haus. The movie is also using Gettysburg residents as extras. It's set to be released in December of next year and will premiere at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg.
lebtown.com
Van Winkle’s Homemade Opera Fudge: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
abc27.com
Nickelback to bring 2023 tour to Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nickelback announced on Monday that they will be making a stop at Hersheypark Stadium this summer. Nickelback’s 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour will have stops at 38 cities this summer, including a stop at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets will...
abc27.com
Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
abc27.com
PSU Harrisburg hosts ‘Swim for a Cure’ event
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes spent some time in the water to help non-profit organizations. Penn State Harrisburg hosted its 11th annual “Swim for a Cure” event on Sunday, Jan. 22. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
abc27.com
Polar plunge to help Special Olympics held in York County
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 750 Midstate residents took part in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (SOPA) annual Capital Area Polar Plunge on Saturday at Gifford Pinchot State Park. “Well, you have to mentally prepare yourself. I kind of pep myself up mentally, and just go in. (I) go...
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
“A Gettysburg Christmas” finishes third day of shooting
The cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” wrapped its third day of shooting with an interior at Lark Gift Shop this evening. Film spokesperson Kris Webb said filming would continue tomorrow around Lincoln Square, but no set time has been announced. “Things are going super well....
Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder says his list of college offers continues to grow
Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior defensive end said Seton Hill and Bloomsburg have joined into the mix for his services. He also claims offers from Kutztown, West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
abc27.com
Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new night club, Nocturnal, is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and is going to be located in the former Susquehanna Ale House building. The new Nocturnal night club is owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, who have been working on renovations to the multi-story Susquehanna Ale House building since Jan. 6 of this year. According to Browning, the necessary renovations to the 12,000 square foot space did not require a contractor.
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
abc27.com
‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction....
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney lands his second college football offer
Marcus Sweeney is now up to two college football opportunities. The Hershey senior receiver said that he added East Stroudsburg to his list late last week. The 6-foot-2, 180 pounder also claims an offer from Shippensburg. He finished last season with 1,132 yards — 758 on 38 receptions, 375 rushing...
