Florida State

seattlemedium.com

Florida To Black People: We’re Not Teaching Your History

The Florida Department of Education officially launched its 2023 Black History Month Student and Educator Contests with the theme of celebrating the achievements of African American Floridians. In the same breath, they’ve rejected the College Board’s AP African American course for high school students. On Jan. 19, news...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February

Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
FLORIDA STATE
cenlanow.com

Gov. Edwards calls special session to address Insurance Incentive Fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards issued a call for a special session Sunday, Jan. 22. The Louisiana Governor wants the state legislature to convene to appropriate funds to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, which was created during the 2022 Legislative session in hopes of attracting more insurance companies to Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support, as they deal with heavy rain, flooding and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
niceville.com

Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison

FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
FORT WHITE, FL
cenlanow.com

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources...
GEORGIA STATE
cenlanow.com

Former Louisiana health clinic CEO sentenced for $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program. Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his convictions for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
uwfvoyager.com

Housing costs climb in Pensacola despite reduced demand

Increasing housing costs can be found in regions across the US. However, Florida made headlines this past year as the nation’s least affordable state. Remote work trends, a wave of new retirees and a 2020 exodus into the state has brought millions of new residents, according to Redfin, one of the nation’s leading realty companies.
PENSACOLA, FL
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana

A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS

