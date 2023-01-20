Read full article on original website
seattlemedium.com
Florida To Black People: We’re Not Teaching Your History
The Florida Department of Education officially launched its 2023 Black History Month Student and Educator Contests with the theme of celebrating the achievements of African American Floridians. In the same breath, they’ve rejected the College Board’s AP African American course for high school students. On Jan. 19, news...
Florida Gov. Blocks African American Studies Course From High Schools Because It ‘Significantly Lacks Educational Value’
The department said they would be open to reassessing the course in the future.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February
Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
cenlanow.com
Gov. Edwards calls special session to address Insurance Incentive Fund
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards issued a call for a special session Sunday, Jan. 22. The Louisiana Governor wants the state legislature to convene to appropriate funds to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, which was created during the 2022 Legislative session in hopes of attracting more insurance companies to Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support, as they deal with heavy rain, flooding and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
niceville.com
Florida felon with multiple convictions headed back to federal prison
FLORIDA – A multi-convicted Florida felon has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, has been sentenced to 10 years in...
cenlanow.com
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana health clinic CEO sentenced for $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program. Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his convictions for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
uwfvoyager.com
Housing costs climb in Pensacola despite reduced demand
Increasing housing costs can be found in regions across the US. However, Florida made headlines this past year as the nation’s least affordable state. Remote work trends, a wave of new retirees and a 2020 exodus into the state has brought millions of new residents, according to Redfin, one of the nation’s leading realty companies.
islandernews.com
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to theft of over $86,000 in Social Security funds
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to theft of more than $86,000 in Social Security funds.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
cenlanow.com
Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s CEO, Alana Cooper, elected as Chairman of Louisiana Travel Association’s board
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, officials announced that Alana Cooper, President/CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe, was elected Chairman of the Louisiana Travel Association Board of Directors at the annual meeting held at the Higgins Hotel in New Orleans. I am honored to be serving LTA and...
Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana
A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
Severe storms could spawn strong tornadoes Tuesday in South, including Houston and New Orleans metros
On the warm side of a winter storm that will track from Texas to the Northeast this week, parts of the storm-fatigued South are in the bull's-eye for yet another severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Department of Agriculture: inflation, lingering avian flu continues to keep egg prices high
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Strain says egg prices rose sharply over the holidays as demand increased. Since then, it has lowered slightly, but not by much. He says due to inflation, the cost of feed, fertilizer, diesel fuel needed for transporting products,...
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
