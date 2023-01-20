ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WTOP

Maryland’s governor proposes new state agency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is big on service to the community. A former captain in the Army, Moore also came to politics after a career in the nonprofit sector. Moore has spoken repeatedly on the importance of community service, and now he’s proposing the creation of a new state agency to help encourage those efforts.
Bay Net

House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
Bay Net

Comptroller Lierman Kicks Off 2023 Tax Season

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Brooke Lierman announced today that processing of personal income tax returns for Tax Year 2022 has begun and federal and state individual income tax returns are now being accepted. Federal and state corporate income tax return processing started on January 12. The federal and state...
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
WBAL Radio

Maryland 529 Board Chairman resigns amid account calculation issues

Maryland 529 Board Chairman Peter Tsirigotis resigned Friday. Maryland 529 said in a statement posted on its website: "The Maryland 529 Board and staff would like to thank Peter for his dedication and service as the Maryland 529 board chair and wish him well in his future endeavors." Vice Chairman...
CBS Baltimore

Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices

BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Gaming with Derek: Mars or Hersey?. Rui Hachimura...
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
attractionmag.com

University of Maryland Extension Internship Opportunity

This Spring, the University of Maryland Extension will hire the second Cohort for ‘Creating Leadership and Professional Development Through Extension Internships,’ Summer 2023. The University of Maryland Extension received a grant on April 15th, 2021. The grant was endowed by the United States Department of Agriculture and sponsored by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to create a summer internship program that will provide meaningful and technical skills to students at underserved institutions, community colleges, or non-Land Grant institutions to train a future agricultural workforce.
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
WUSA9

Oprah Winfrey shares why the Capitol riot inspired Wes Moore to run for governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Oprah Winfrey has never been afraid of making history. But on Thursday, she returned to the state where she spent many of her formative career years to stand beside a friend, while he did the history-making. The longtime talk-show host introduced Gov. Wes Moore at his inaugural ceremony, where he became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.
