Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow
Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Storm System on the Way to Bring Mainly Rain
It’ll be a cold one tonight with temperatures tumbling into the 20s by morning. Be on the lookout for a little patchy fog early on Tuesday. Any dense patches that are able to develop may result in freezing fog. Freezing fog is fog that freezes to objects on contact.
KTEN.com
Get ready for winter weather on Tuesday
(KTEN) — Snow is in the forecast — as much as six inches of snow — across the KTEN viewing area on Tuesday. After highs in 50s on Monday, a cold front will descend over Texoma, with temperatures dropping into the 40s by Tuesday along with precipitation in the form of heavy, wet snow.
cw39.com
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
ktalnews.com
Be ready for excessively heavy rain event Tuesday
As an upper-level trough of low pressure moved east of the area, clear skies returned by late Sunday. The upper-level flow will be from the northwest allowing temperatures to crater for Monday morning. Lows will plummet into the 20s along the north of the I-30 corridor, while the rest of the area will be near or just below freezing. Monday will find abundant sunshine with afternoon highs ranging through the 50s. Take time to enjoy your Monday because there will be a significantly wet and possibly stormy weather event unfolding in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday. This event will last through the day Tuesday into the overnight hours before ending very early Wednesday morning.
Texas winter storm bringing high winds, possible tornadoes to Houston
ERCOT said it's monitoring forecasts ahead of Tuesday's storm.
cw39.com
UPDATE: Risk for severe weather increases for Tuesday afternoon
HOUSTON (CW39) – The risk for severe storms has increased for potions of southeast Texas. The newest update from SPC highlights locations south of I-10, Galveston, Victoria, Angleton, Brazosport, and Bay City are just a few of the areas where our environmental conditions are becoming increasingly primed for sustaining severe storms, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.
Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming
Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
WTVQ
Snow showers tonight before a bigger system mid-week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a dreary Sunday across the area and the dreary part is about to turn wintry as snow showers and flurries develop later tonight and last through Monday morning. There may be some patches of freezing drizzle as well. Those two combined with temperatures dropping below freezing may create some slick spots for the Monday morning commute across central and eastern Kentucky! Keep that in mind and allow some extra travel time to get to work and school in the morning.
KBTX.com
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-impact winter storm will make a mess of Texas Tuesday. For the Brazos Valley, plan on a hefty chill, windy/gusty conditions, heavy rain, and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. While winter weather is not expected locally, several inches of snow are expected to fall from the Panhandle to Oklahoma, the Red River, and across parts of North and West Texas.
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
WATCH: David Payne Discusses Oklahoma Winter Snow Storm
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne discussed Tuesday's snow storm in a Facebook Live on Monday. In this video, David talks about timing of the snow and how much will fall. He also talks about possible poor road conditions and school closings potential.
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
WTVQ
A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
wpsdlocal6.com
AM Weather: Sunday, January 22nd
Rain and snow flurries move out of the region this morning as our focus shifts to Tuesday. Heavy snow possible in portions of Illinois and Missouri.
Multiple Chances for Snow in Oklahoma Next Week
Earlier this week we mentioned how Oklahoma may see some rain and snow, but so far we've only received some rain, which happened early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning. So now it's looking like the potential for snow in Oklahoma has moved to next week. According to the National Weather Service...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
West Virginia and Ohio schools could see delays on Wednesday due to incoming snow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. The Setup: A center of low pressure over the Gulf […]
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
kurv.com
Fire Weather Watch Tomorrow In South Texas
The National Weather Service is issuing a warning about critical fire conditions expected in South Texas tomorrow. The weather service has issued a fire weather watch for multiple counties beginning at noon tomorrow. Winds between 20 and 30 miles an hour are expected, with gusts up to 40. Hidalgo and...
