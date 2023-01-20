ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma’s SCI-FIT brings exercise recovery to neurologically injured people

By SARA EDWARDS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
People with a physical disability or a neurological injury often have to drive to Sacramento or San Francisco seeking an exercise recovery programs.

But SCI-FIT, a Petaluma-based rehabilitation gym, is changing that by providing workouts that help people who have a neurological injury or disorder such as cerebral palsy or multiple sclerosis.

SCI-FIT was started when founder and CEO Dan Dumas broke his neck on vacation and was left with a spinal cord injury. After being discharged from the hospital, he and his wife, Annabelle, moved to Southern California where he discovered exercise-based recovery programs.

He was able to start walking with a walker or crutches by the end of his program.

The couple wanted to bring this type of recovery program to Northern California where he opened his first location in Pleasanton in 2007. After the program was moved to Dublin, SCI-FIT was able to open locations in Sacramento, Fresno and now, Petaluma in July.

Devin Newsome and Jessica Blum, co-owners and neuroexercise specialists at the Petaluma location, said many of their clients at other locations in Dublin and Sacramento had to drive hours just to get this kind of help.

“Upon research, it seemed like this was an underserved area, so we wanted to be another resource for people who are out here in terms of any neurological injuries,” Newsome said.

“The Bay Area in general is so densely populated, so even though we have another (location) in the Bay Area, it’s still a two-hour drive to get there. So being here, we can still service enough people.”

Most programs are considered physical therapy, something that requires a referral from a doctor. SCI-FIT programs don’t require a referral, but patients must be cleared by their doctor to exercise.

For clients who may not have stood in over a year, they must have had a bone density scan to clear them as well.

Once those steps have been taken, clients are given a free evaluation and intro to a fitness session. These also help the trainers determine what kind of exercises are best for the client.

“It’s kind of physical therapy, and there are touches of that, but it’s also kind of like a personal training aspect too,” Blum said.

“Basically, we’re an exercise-based rehabilitation center that specializes in working with neurological disorders and injuries.”

The exercises at SCI-FIT may look like easy movements to an able-bodied person, but they’re a huge leap of progress for someone with a disability or injury.

Some patients work on being able to stand up from a chair without help or take their first steps after a period of being in a chair. Others work on moving their arm away from their body so they can operate a wheelchair on their own.

“That might not look like a lot, but for (our clients) that can change the whole trajectory of their recovery,” Blum said.

Novato resident Alanna DeSalvo has been a client of SCI-FIT for 15 years and goes twice a week for two-hour sessions. She used to drive to their Pleasanton and Dublin locations, which would normally take over an hour without traffic.

Now, she only has to drive 20 minutes.

“I’m so grateful that now the Petaluma (location) is here so I don’t have to drive an hour and 20 minutes to get there, and I can come more often,” she said.

DeSalvo broke her neck when she was 15 and did brief physical therapy when she was in the hospital, but she didn’t feel like she was getting the most for her recovery.

“Even going to the physical therapy offices, there’s no familiarity with spinal cord injuries or very little familiarity, so it was basic strengthening exercises,” DeSalvo said.

“(Here) I feel like it’s not only building strength, but also the people and the trainers are more creative so it’s more like adoptive exercise rather than physical therapy where we’re trying to rehab.”

A one-hour session at SCI-FIT costs $115 an hour, but the price per hour lowers if the client comes in multiple times a week.

Blum said SCI-FIT also offers grants to help clients pay for sessions.

Newsome said: “The goal is to improve your lifestyle, improve your quality of living and working toward walking is going to do that, whatever steps happen along the way.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

