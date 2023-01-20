Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
newscentermaine.com
Political Brew: Debate over the Nation's debt ceiling, and concerns with Mills' abortion bill.
MAINE, USA — This proposal has drawn criticism from both Legislative Republicans and the Catholic Diocese of Maine, which termed the plan extreme. The proposal by Gov. Janet Mills to change Maine’s longstanding abortion law to allow certain late-term abortions was the major source of disagreement between Political Brew analysts Phil Harriman and Betsy Sweet. Mills has announced she will introduce legislation that would change Maine’s current abortion law, which allows abortions only before the fetus is considered viable and permit abortions later in pregnancy with the approval of a medical provider.
orangeandbluepress.com
$450 Direct Payment Will Be Heading On Your Way Next Week – Find Out Here If Your Eligible For The Payment
The payments are implemented by Winter Energy Relief Payments of Maine which will start to distribute at the end of January. The Emergency Winter Energy Relief Payments are $450 direct checks to eligible Maine. These payments are part of a huge Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan proposed by the Governor and approved by the state Legislature as an emergency measure.
mainepublic.org
Dr. Nirav Shah prepares to leave Maine CDC for top federal post—and answers your public health questions
This program will be live-streamed. Nirav Shah joins us for the last time as director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. We’ll get the latest on Covid-19 and other public health concerns, and find out about Dr. Shah’s new leading role with the U.S. CDC.
mainepublic.org
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge
Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
penbaypilot.com
Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services
After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services, and to change the way those services are delivered. The changes, included in Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed $10.3 billion two-year...
Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning
This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.
observer-me.com
The fight coming in Maine over the ‘right to repair’
One of the most interesting political stories in Maine that developed recently is not classically political at all — a right-to-repair referendum being proposed by advocates of independent repair shops. It is a response to rapid changes in the automotive industry toward proprietary diagnostic and repair technologies in new...
Brewer School Department implements new equity, diversity & inclusion policy
BREWER, Maine — The Maine School Management Association often sends out new policies and updates to school districts across the state. The organization recently sent out a suggested new equity, diversity, and inclusion policy which caught the eye of the Brewer School Department. Gregg Palmer, superintendent of the Brewer...
Mother's story inspires push for stronger abortion protections in Maine
YARMOUTH, Maine — There is a shelf in Dana Pierce's home dedicated to her son who was never born. His name was Cameron. "I just remember how hard it was," Pierce said. All the Pierces have left is a teddy bear he never got to snuggle, books from friends about grief, and the ultrasound pictures of their baby-to-be.
Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations
Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today) Maine is renowned for its rocky coastlines, rich forests, and abundant fisheries. However, the state is not known for an abundance of dinosaur fossils. In fact, asking about the number of dinosaurs that lived in Maine is the wrong approach to the topic of ancient creatures in the area. Instead, it’s best to ask, did any dinosaurs live in Maine?
wabi.tv
Canadian company files new proposal for mine in Maine
PATTEN, Maine (AP) — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a...
mainepublic.org
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says
State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
foxbangor.com
A House Divided
ELLSWORTH — A city council is divided on who to sell a property to after the previous owner didn’t pay taxes. “If you’re gonna sell the property. Plan on giving up your votes or your rights.”. The city of Ellsworth has yet to make a decision as...
Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $450
Eligible residents of Maine are about to receive up to $450 cash payout. Payments will start going out at the end of January courtesy of the state's winter energy relief program. The state legislature approved the money as an emergency measure. All payments are to be issued by the end of March 2023. Americans are facing hardships due to the high energy costs. The state's hope is that this money will help to ease the financial burden of its residents. (source)
mainepublic.org
Canadian company resubmits zoning petition for northern Maine mine
A Canadian mining company has returned to state regulators with a new application to rezone nearly 400 acres in northern Penobscot County for a metallic mineral mining operation. It's not the first time that Wolfden Resources Corp. has approached state officials with a proposal to rezone land near Patten, and...
Is It Really Illegal To Release Balloons In The State Of Maine?
For years, scientists have warned about the danger the release of latex and mylar balloons poses to our environment. Not only do the downed balloons litter our forests, yards, and parks, they can also injure or kill animals. Critters, birds, and fish eat pieces of the balloons or get tangled-up in the balloon strings. According to scientists, balloon pieces are 32 times more likely to kill wildlife than if a piece of hard plastic was ingested.
wabi.tv
Maine CDC: Syphilis cases on the rise in the state; reports congenital case
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to test for STDs regularly as a probable case of congenital syphilis was reported to health officials. Officials reported the case on Thursday, saying it is the first case of congenital syphilis reported in a...
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
Comments / 1