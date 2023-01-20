ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Upstate scam victim takes her fight for more protection to Congress

By Diane Lee
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpvhK_0kLyshXl00

(WSPA) – A year ago, we brought you the story of an Oconee County woman who lost $20,000 dollars to a sophisticated scam.

However, that turned out to be only the beginning of a journey for the Seneca grandmother, that took her all the way to the nation’s capital.

How her words are making an impact in fighting financial fraud in this 7NEWS Consumer Exclusive.

Woman scammed out of $20,000 urges SC banks to use new fraud prevention law

When we first met Polly Fehler in January of 2022, the retired air force officer and former registered nurse was struggling to pay back the $20,000 that scammers conned her into wiring them, after they hacked into her bank account.

It was then that she told us, “I didn’t just fall, I went down to hell with this.”

Today, she is happy to report, “I’m on top of the world right now.”

As Fehler will attest, that journey didn’t happen overnight.

CONGRESSIONAL INVITE TO WASHINGTON D.C.

A few months after our story aired, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s office contacted 7NEWS looking to connect with Fehler to invite her to speak at a hearing on “Fraud Targeting The Elderly.”

“And they were so encouraging, they said do you realize if you were to come to Washington and be able to testify before the Senate Committee on Aging about exactly what happened to you, they could ask you questions and they could get everything out in the open,” said Fehler.

Therefore, Fehler went to the nation’s capital, despite her nerves, and spoke by all accounts, as if she had done it a thousand times.

“I’m here today because I was a survivor.  God is giving me the strength to reclaim my life and I want others to know there is hope out there,” said Fehler at the hearing .

HOW THE SCAM WORKED

Fehler explained to lawmakers that the hackers had accessed her bank account, activated a loan in her name, and used that to con her into wiring it to the scammers.

She told lawmakers how her bank, USAA, had failed to alert her to the unusual activity.

“They could see that I had taken out $20,000 on my home equity line of credit. I had not opened that line of credit for 17 years,” she explained at the hearing.

Senator Scott told 7NEWS her words were powerful, so we asked him if he thought her testimony might help inform future laws to help seniors.

“I hope so, certainly I think if it doesn’t, I’d be stunned.  Her testimony was fantastic, it was compelling, but it also allowed us to see the breadcrumbs to preventing more scams in more areas. One of the things we have done is work on our scam fraud book and her testimony will continue to make the next iteration of that book even more powerful, more impactful and frankly will reduce more scams because of her testimony,” said Senator Scott.

It wasn’t just the Senator from South Carolina who was impressed. He said, so was Senator Collins who asked Mrs. Fehler this poignant question:

“If someone from your bank had seen this very suspicious transaction where you are opening up a line of credit that you had not used in I think you said 17 years and asked you about it, would that have stopped the scam?” Senator Susan Collins, from Maine, asked.

“Yes, and it would have stopped it on any level, they could have emailed me, they could have texted me, they could have phoned me.  If I go on a trip and I use a credit card, and I had not let USAA know I was traveling through a different state, the first charge might go through, the second time my card would have been frozen.  That’s $20.  We are talking about $20,000, and they did not find I had a right to expect notification,” Fehler at the hearing said.

Fehler told 7NEWS the whole experience restored her hope in helping others.

“The Uplifting part for me was to see that committee at work because they didn’t work like you see them represented on television where this one is fighting that one. They worked together. It was fantastic to see this kind of a comradery between the members of that committee. It was beautiful,” Fehler when she was back in Seneca said.

HOW FEHLER SAID LAWMAKERS CAN HELP VICTIMS

When the hearing was over, she wasn’t over just yet.

As Senator Scott thanked her, she asked if she could make one more comment.

“When the banks themselves make the decision, this isn’t viable, they are going to lose the money, of course they are going to lean towards that, that’s a biased finding. Is there any way we could make them have an independent organization that would overview anybody that wants to appeal one of their decisions,” Fehler asked the members of the Committee on Aging.

The Chair, Senator Casey said “Thank you we certainly will take that into consideration, we learn a lot from these hearings, and we also get a lot of good ideas.”

THE BIG SURPRISE

Fehler said her testimony in September helped her feel empowered, but what truly brought her to cloud nine was what happened just a few weeks ago.

That’s when Fehler got this notice from USAA that her fraud claim was resolved and her $20,000 plus interest was being returned.

“I don’t know who initiated the reopening of the case before the bank, I don’t’ know how it happened or what happened, I just want to say whoever big or small I just want to say thank you.”

We reached out to USAA about the reopening of her case, and while the company did not respond in time for broadcast, in USAA’s original statement the company said:

“We strongly encourage all consumers to never send money to someone that you do not know, and we have programs in place to warn and educate our members, as well as checks and balances to deter and detect suspicious activity. Reputable companies will never contact you and ask for sensitive information or ask you to send them money.  If in doubt, it’s best to hang up and contact the company directly before taking any kind of action.”

Fehler wants to make sure every U.S citizen knows about the Fraud Hotline that is operated by the Senate Special Committee on Aging, (855) 303-9470.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA
FOX Carolina

Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Albany Herald

Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect

The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
WYFF4.com

Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Madewell store coming soon to downtown Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular national clothing brand is opening a store in downtown Greenville. A sign is already up for the new Madewell, which is opening a location at the corner of Main and East North Streets. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News4 ) City spokeswoman Beth...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville

More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

City Council moves forward massive project in West Greenville despite public pushback

In a final vote, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of approving The Woven development — a project that has caused public uproar, primarily over gentrification and cost-of-living concerns, specifically in surrounding downtown Greenville neighborhoods. Critics are concerned about how the five-story, two-building project would further change the fabric of the community.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Teenager charged following shootout along highway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old was recently charged following a road rage incident Sunday along Warren H. Abernathy Highway. Deputies said they responded to a reported road rage incident near Warren H. Abernathy Highway and Shoresbrook Drive at around 12:30...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy