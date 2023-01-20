ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have already made Big Ten history for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whoever becomes Ohio State football’s next starting quarterback will have an advantage no previous Big Ten quarterback has ever enjoyed. Marvin Harrison Jr. became the eighth Buckeye receiver to achieve a 1,000-yard season last Nov. 19 at Maryland. Emeka Egbuka joined him a week later when he totaled 125 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State's Newest Player Grew Up Rooting For Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a very nice piece for their offensive line in Lousiana-Monroe transfer Victor Cutler. But is he truly one of them? While Cutler grew up in the south, much of his childhood was also spent with his family in Detroit where he became a Michigan fan. But things have ...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan

The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
thechampaignroom.com

Alright, bring on the Buckeyes

After arguably the worst performance of the season against the hated rival Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night, the Illini look to get back in the win column vs. Ohio State on Tuesday night at State Farm Center. Ohio State comes into the contest at 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State Photo

When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling. Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State." Per WTOL 11's Jordan ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The Biggest question leading into Spring practices

The Ohio State football team has many questions that need answering before spring ball. Here is the biggest question of them all. The Ohio State football team is having some transition this offseason. Gone is offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who has been in Columbus for six years in that role. Gone is Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Buckeyes have some major question marks at roles that will have big implications for the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video

We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes

In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

CSU Prevents Catastrophe, Defeats Wright State 85-77

FAIRBORN, OH--- Coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Northern Kentucky Thursday night, the Vikings battled to prevent Wright State from overcoming a 21 point deficit, winning the game 85-77 Saturday night. Enaruna had an outstanding game, especially in the first half. Enaruna finished the game with 21 points, making 7 of his 9 FG attempts, and having all 3 of the teams' blocks. In that first half, CSU as a whole shot 71% from the field.
FAIRBORN, OH
nrn.com

5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Chile Verde Closing Sawmill Location; Cut 132 Opens at Easton

Chile Verde Café will close its Carriage Place storefront at 4852 Sawmill Road after 32 years in business, says owner Tom Anthony. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 28. The Southwestern restaurant, known for its signature green chile stew and enchiladas, will consolidate into one storefront at 1522 Gemini Place. In a video on social media announcing the change, Anthony thanked his Carriage Place customers, stating: “This is the best move, I believe, for our business. It's the best move for our family.” Anthony, who took over Chile Verde from its original owners 21 years ago, says the Carriage Place staff will move to the Gemini Place location, where a new patio is in the works.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Shot and Killed in Columbus Kroger Store During Fight with Security

Columbus – A man is dead after being shot inside a Kroger store, and no one has been charged yet. According to the Columbus Police department, they were called to the 3600 Block of Soldano Blvd around 6:44 pm on Monday. For a report of a shooting inside Kroger. When they arrived they found 26-year-old Paris Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by died at the hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH

