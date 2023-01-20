Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizationsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have already made Big Ten history for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whoever becomes Ohio State football’s next starting quarterback will have an advantage no previous Big Ten quarterback has ever enjoyed. Marvin Harrison Jr. became the eighth Buckeye receiver to achieve a 1,000-yard season last Nov. 19 at Maryland. Emeka Egbuka joined him a week later when he totaled 125 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions against Michigan.
Ohio State's Newest Player Grew Up Rooting For Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a very nice piece for their offensive line in Lousiana-Monroe transfer Victor Cutler. But is he truly one of them? While Cutler grew up in the south, much of his childhood was also spent with his family in Detroit where he became a Michigan fan. But things have ...
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
College Football Analyst Names 2023's Most Important Conference Game
The Big Game has carried major College Football Playoff ramifications over the last two seasons. That's unlikely to change in 2023. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked the upcoming college football season's top-10 most important conference games. It's not surprising to see the annual Big Ten showdown ...
Will the runner-up in Ohio State football’s quarterback competition transfer? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “With the transfer portal becoming an easy pivot for players wanting...
thechampaignroom.com
Alright, bring on the Buckeyes
After arguably the worst performance of the season against the hated rival Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night, the Illini look to get back in the win column vs. Ohio State on Tuesday night at State Farm Center. Ohio State comes into the contest at 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the...
Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State Photo
When you beatdown your rival in back-to-back years, you get to do a little trolling. Over the weekend, linebacker prospect Mantrez Walker shared a photo with Jim Harbaugh during his visit to Michigan which showed a book on the table entitled "Everything Great About Ohio State." Per WTOL 11's Jordan ...
Ohio State Football: The Biggest question leading into Spring practices
The Ohio State football team has many questions that need answering before spring ball. Here is the biggest question of them all. The Ohio State football team is having some transition this offseason. Gone is offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who has been in Columbus for six years in that role. Gone is Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Buckeyes have some major question marks at roles that will have big implications for the program.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video
We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Forward Owen Spencer Placed on Scholarship Following the Buckeyes' Win Over Iowa on Saturday
Owen Spencer is a walk-on no more. Following Ohio State's 93-77 win over Iowa on Saturday – a win that snapped a five-game losing streak for the Buckeyes – Chris Holtmann and his team celebrated their victory with their typical abbreviated rendition of the "Buckeye Battle Cry." However,...
landgrantholyland.com
Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes
In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State starter ruled game-time decision vs. Iowa after suffering 'dental emergency'
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be without a key player for Saturday’s matchup against Iowa. Starting guard Sean McNeil is listed as a game-time decision after suffering a “dental emergency,” according to Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. The senior guard would be a big loss for a Buckeyes...
iheart.com
CSU Prevents Catastrophe, Defeats Wright State 85-77
FAIRBORN, OH--- Coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Northern Kentucky Thursday night, the Vikings battled to prevent Wright State from overcoming a 21 point deficit, winning the game 85-77 Saturday night. Enaruna had an outstanding game, especially in the first half. Enaruna finished the game with 21 points, making 7 of his 9 FG attempts, and having all 3 of the teams' blocks. In that first half, CSU as a whole shot 71% from the field.
nrn.com
5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
WSYX ABC6
'It's been a whirlwind,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
columbusmonthly.com
Chile Verde Closing Sawmill Location; Cut 132 Opens at Easton
Chile Verde Café will close its Carriage Place storefront at 4852 Sawmill Road after 32 years in business, says owner Tom Anthony. Its last day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 28. The Southwestern restaurant, known for its signature green chile stew and enchiladas, will consolidate into one storefront at 1522 Gemini Place. In a video on social media announcing the change, Anthony thanked his Carriage Place customers, stating: “This is the best move, I believe, for our business. It's the best move for our family.” Anthony, who took over Chile Verde from its original owners 21 years ago, says the Carriage Place staff will move to the Gemini Place location, where a new patio is in the works.
sciotopost.com
Man Shot and Killed in Columbus Kroger Store During Fight with Security
Columbus – A man is dead after being shot inside a Kroger store, and no one has been charged yet. According to the Columbus Police department, they were called to the 3600 Block of Soldano Blvd around 6:44 pm on Monday. For a report of a shooting inside Kroger. When they arrived they found 26-year-old Paris Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by died at the hospital.
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
‘Tired of it;’ Honda worker shares frustration after shorted paycheck, says it isn’t the first time
Almost a week later hundreds of Honda workers are still waiting for all the money owed to them for their last paycheck from the company. The company has admitted that two different systematic failures took place during their switch to a new payroll processing company and bi-weekly checks. “I think...
Comments / 1