Pennsylvania State

Gov. Shapiro announces ethics package

By Jack McCune
 3 days ago

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Friday he wants to ensure integrity in government staff and prevent improper influence from lobbyists and special interests.

He’s doing so with a three-part ethics package similar to one he had as attorney general. About 3,500 state employees will be required to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training as part of the package.

“I signed an executive order that institutes a new policy to prevent improper influence on executive branch staff under my jurisdiction as governor,” Shapiro said. “That policy bans the solicitation and acceptance of gifts, while allowing members of my administration to do their jobs and fostering dialogue with our constituents and the people that we’re sworn to serve.”

He said to think of it as a broad approach to having faith in the government’s system rather than a strict set of rules.

“Let me explain specifically what I mean. Commonwealth employees should not be afraid to have a cup of coffee with the local rotary club,” Shapiro said. “The Secretary of Education should be allowed to go to a school and accept a t-shirt that the students so badly want him to have. Students gave him that t-shirt with pride. They shouldn’t feel slighted.”

He added it’s a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to lobbyists, and the pledge and training are specifically for government employees and not elected officials.

