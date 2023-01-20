ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

Carlsen, Worster help Utah beat Washington 86-61

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed Saturday night in its 86-61 win over Washington. Carlson had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Worster had 11 points, 10...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KING 5

MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. "You know, we've been playing pretty...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bellevue School District proposes consolidation of 3 elementary schools

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District proposed the consolidation of three elementary schools due to declining enrollment. A total of seven elementary schools with low enrollment numbers are at risk for consolidation. Those schools include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge and Wilburton Elementary schools. The...
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close

SEATTLE — The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close next month. Cineworld, the company that owns Regal, filed for bankruptcy in September. The Seattle location is one of 39 theaters across the country that will close. The theaters' leases will be rejected on Feb. 15.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

South Park navigates king tides

SEATTLE — The streets are dry and the sandbags at the ready in South Park. Even though Monday's king tide stayed within the banks of the Duwamish, businesses like West Coast Wire Rope & Rigging said the orange barriers are staying put. "Oh, absolutely. We have another King Tide...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle Children's now offering virtual urgent care services

SEATTLE — Starting on Wednesday, Seattle Children's will offer Virtual Urgent Care services. The new offering could provide convenience to parents and guardians along with potential relief to overwhelmed hospitals and clinics. Throughout the past two and half years - hospitals, including Seattle Children's, reported capacity issues. This is...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Symphony Tacoma prepares for 'Mini Maestros' concert series

TACOMA, Wash. — Symphony Tacoma is preparing for a big show dedicated to a very small audience. Mini Maestros is entering it’s 10th year and caters to children up to 8 years of age. Dr. Anna Jensen is the executive director of Tacoma Youth Symphony and created the...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity

SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Double shooting in Georgetown marks Seattle's 3rd and 4th homicide in 2023

SEATTLE — Two men were found shot to death in a car overnight in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, according to authorities. The Seattle Police Department was called to 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency crews determined life-saving measures were not feasible and the men were declared dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

New crisis facility in planning stages for King County

SEATTLE — People most in need of behavioral health care say there's a gap in services that needs to be addressed now. That's why Sound Health just received $5.8 million in funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a new crisis center. Sara Beckmann receives services...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Green Lake library branch to undergo seismic upgrades

SEATTLE — The Seattle Public Library's Green Lake Branch will be closed from Feb. 1 through early 2024 as it undergoes a seismic retrofit. A survey by the city's Department of Construction identified the Green Lake Branch, one of three historic Carnegie buildings, as high risk for damage and loss of life during a major earthquake. It was advised the Green Lake branch, University branch and Columbia branch undergo retrofits in the next seven years.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Eastbound I-90 to close between Seattle, Mercer Island on Friday night

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tunnel maintenance crews will close eastbound Interstate 90 between Seattle and Mercer Island on Friday night for regularly scheduled routine maintenance work. WSDOT said in a release that all eastbound lanes on I-90 between Interstate 5 and Island Crest Way...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KIRKLAND, WA
KING 5

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

