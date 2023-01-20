Read full article on original website
Carlsen, Worster help Utah beat Washington 86-61
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed Saturday night in its 86-61 win over Washington. Carlson had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Worster had 11 points, 10...
Osborne's half-court 3 sparks No. 9 UCLA past Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — Charisma Osborne nailed a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to kick off a 19-0 scoring run for No. 9 UCLA, and the Bruins held on to beat Washington 51-47 on Friday night. UCLA shot just 23% in the first half and trailed 27-15 before Osborne's...
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. "You know, we've been playing pretty...
Bellevue School District proposes consolidation of 3 elementary schools
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District proposed the consolidation of three elementary schools due to declining enrollment. A total of seven elementary schools with low enrollment numbers are at risk for consolidation. Those schools include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge and Wilburton Elementary schools. The...
Downtown Seattle shoppers feeling the impact of recent big business closures
SEATTLE — Time is running out for another downtown Seattle staple. One of downtown Seattle’s longest-standing movie theaters is closing its doors next month. The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater is one of 39 that will shut off screens across the country. "It's terrible because it's common that...
Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close
SEATTLE — The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close next month. Cineworld, the company that owns Regal, filed for bankruptcy in September. The Seattle location is one of 39 theaters across the country that will close. The theaters' leases will be rejected on Feb. 15.
Lunar New Year festivities in Seattle continue after Monterey Park mass shooting
SEATTLE — Celebrations marking the Lunar New Year went on Sunday as planned in Seattle. However, the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, is being felt by those part of the Asian American community in Western Washington. “The reason why this is so devastating is because this is supposed...
South Park navigates king tides
SEATTLE — The streets are dry and the sandbags at the ready in South Park. Even though Monday's king tide stayed within the banks of the Duwamish, businesses like West Coast Wire Rope & Rigging said the orange barriers are staying put. "Oh, absolutely. We have another King Tide...
Public pressure puts Tumwater teen with special needs back in Lakefair competition
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abigail Vandenberg-Flodstrom has been told, “No,” her entire life. It happened again this month to the 16-year-old Tumwater girl who has a developmental delay, according to her mother, Vanessa Ofte. In December, classmates of Vandenberg-Flodstrom’s at Black Hills High School elected to have her...
Seattle Children's now offering virtual urgent care services
SEATTLE — Starting on Wednesday, Seattle Children's will offer Virtual Urgent Care services. The new offering could provide convenience to parents and guardians along with potential relief to overwhelmed hospitals and clinics. Throughout the past two and half years - hospitals, including Seattle Children's, reported capacity issues. This is...
Symphony Tacoma prepares for 'Mini Maestros' concert series
TACOMA, Wash. — Symphony Tacoma is preparing for a big show dedicated to a very small audience. Mini Maestros is entering it’s 10th year and caters to children up to 8 years of age. Dr. Anna Jensen is the executive director of Tacoma Youth Symphony and created the...
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
Capitol Hill hosts abortion rights rally on 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade
SEATTLE — Fifty years ago Sunday, on January 22, 1973, the nation's highest court issued its landmark decision on Roe v. Wade that acknowledged abortion as a fundamental right. That's why, on the anniversary of this landmark decision and six months after it was overturned, activists from across Washington...
Death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle ruled a homicide
SEATTLE — The death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead along State Route 509 last October in Seattle has been ruled a homicide. Keyaleas Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Brewer's body was found on the morning of...
Double shooting in Georgetown marks Seattle's 3rd and 4th homicide in 2023
SEATTLE — Two men were found shot to death in a car overnight in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, according to authorities. The Seattle Police Department was called to 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency crews determined life-saving measures were not feasible and the men were declared dead at the scene.
New crisis facility in planning stages for King County
SEATTLE — People most in need of behavioral health care say there's a gap in services that needs to be addressed now. That's why Sound Health just received $5.8 million in funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a new crisis center. Sara Beckmann receives services...
Green Lake library branch to undergo seismic upgrades
SEATTLE — The Seattle Public Library's Green Lake Branch will be closed from Feb. 1 through early 2024 as it undergoes a seismic retrofit. A survey by the city's Department of Construction identified the Green Lake Branch, one of three historic Carnegie buildings, as high risk for damage and loss of life during a major earthquake. It was advised the Green Lake branch, University branch and Columbia branch undergo retrofits in the next seven years.
Eastbound I-90 to close between Seattle, Mercer Island on Friday night
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tunnel maintenance crews will close eastbound Interstate 90 between Seattle and Mercer Island on Friday night for regularly scheduled routine maintenance work. WSDOT said in a release that all eastbound lanes on I-90 between Interstate 5 and Island Crest Way...
Funding set to be reduced for Washington domestic violence advocacy programs
OLYMPIA, Wash. — In less than six months, the state budget that funds programs for domestic violence victims will be reduced by $25 million. This is due to federal funding being reduced, and state funding staying static. Local nonprofits say if legislators do not step up to increase funding, the effects could be detrimental.
Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
