SEATTLE — Two men were found shot to death in a car overnight in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, according to authorities. The Seattle Police Department was called to 5th Avenue South and South Michigan Street just before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers found two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Emergency crews determined life-saving measures were not feasible and the men were declared dead at the scene.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO