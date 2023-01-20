ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

By Courtney Crown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue on a report of a person down in the roadway.

When they arrived, officers didn’t find anyone. However, they spotted a vehicle driving erratically away from the scene.

IMPD said offers tried to stop the vehicle, which led them on a short chase to the intersection of 30th Street and College Avenue. When the vehicle got to the intersection, IMPD says two people got out and surrendered.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition and their condition has since stabilized. The other person, police said, did not have any injuries.

Officers then found the driver, later identified as Ranyia Grundy, inside the car suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. She was also taken to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

IMPD homicide detectives arrived to try to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting and are currently asking that anyone with information come forward.

Athlead Indy, Inc. shared photos and videos of Grundy, who was one of their athletes. The team said she was a supportive leader and competitor.

Her coaches and teammates called her a light and a hard worker.

Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall

Grundy is the fifth juvenile to be killed in Indy so far this year, and January has not even ended. In all of 2022, 19 kids were killed.

It’s a disturbing trend, and a reason mentors plead with trusted and committed adults to get involved in mentorship. Some of those include:

VOICES Corp – info@voicescorp.org

New B.O.Y. – Kareem Hines: kareem.hines@att.net

Inner Beauty – Chrystal Hines: chrystal@innerbeautyprogram.org

Struggle Made Me

Young Men Inc. : Rev. Malachi Walker: revwalker1@sbcglobal.net

Lazell Anderson
2d ago

The name shouldn't have anything to do with it praying 🙏 for the family and the city 🙏 this senseless violence needs to stop.

JDS a little??
2d ago

Later, Later found the DRIVER in the car after the chase???? WTF! How long later? If she was found sooner would she still be alive? It such a shame that a young life is cut short again 😭😢 hopefully they will find the person responsible for this murder!

truthBtold2022
3d ago

What’s a real trend is the last name GRUNDY in Indianapolis. I’m certain all of the Grundy killings are linked.

