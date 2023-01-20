In nearly every Wyoming Legislative session, the question of school consolidation comes up. But it is hardly a new idea. In the Sheridan Post on Jan 12, 1906, there is this article: County High School Movement Started with a View to Establishing Such an Institution; Some of the Benefits That Will Result from a County High School in This County: Understanding that the school directors of this district at their regular meeting had discussed the proposition of establishing a county high school in Sheridan, providing the other districts were willing to cooperate in the movement, a Sheridan Post representative asked Mr. J.D. Loucks, president of the school board, what was the object of an institution, Mr Loucks very readily submitted to an interview and in reply to interrogations by the scribe said:

