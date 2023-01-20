Read full article on original website
Museum at the Bighorns is in planning stage
The Museum at the Bighorns closed its doors for the season but will open again on March 1. With only two full-time employees – Executive Director Danielle Stuckle and Collections Manager Jessica Salzman, the museum relies greatly upon its board members to assist during the closure to reset permanent exhibits and emplace new ones.
Val Burgess Presents Program on Winter Sowing
Although most people start seeds indoors to get a head start on Wyoming’s short growing season, Master Gardener Val Burgess presented a talk at the Sheridan Fulmer Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 19, about winter sowing, starting seeds outdoors during the winter instead of indoors in early spring. Davidoff...
Representative Crago Discusses Revenue Surplus
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) is in Cheyenne for the legislative session, and recently spoke with Sheridan Media giving in the first of weekly updates on what is happening in the legislature. He spoke about the significant surplus in funds the state has seen due to higher oil,...
Representative Crago on First Weeks of Session
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) is in Cheyenne for the legislative session, and will be talking with Sheridan Media giving weekly updates on happenings with the legislature. Today he talks about the first couple of weeks beginning slowly and progressively getting busier. He explained how bills move through...
A Sheridan County Wide High School was Considered 117 Years Ago
In nearly every Wyoming Legislative session, the question of school consolidation comes up. But it is hardly a new idea. In the Sheridan Post on Jan 12, 1906, there is this article: County High School Movement Started with a View to Establishing Such an Institution; Some of the Benefits That Will Result from a County High School in This County: Understanding that the school directors of this district at their regular meeting had discussed the proposition of establishing a county high school in Sheridan, providing the other districts were willing to cooperate in the movement, a Sheridan Post representative asked Mr. J.D. Loucks, president of the school board, what was the object of an institution, Mr Loucks very readily submitted to an interview and in reply to interrogations by the scribe said:
Sheridan County High School Indoor Track and Field Results: January 21, 2023
Sheridan, Tongue River and Big Horn competed at the Gillette Invitational. The next scheduled indoor track and field meet for all 3 teams is on Thursday, January 26th at Gillette. Campbell County Invitational Results:. Girls:. Addie Pendergast finished 2nd in the 55 meter dash. Abby Newton finished 3rd in the...
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
Weekend Sports Recap: January 20-22, 2023
Sheridan County High School Sports teams had a pretty good weekend of competition. Basketball: The Sheridan Bronc boys were victorious in their first 2 4A Northeast quadrant games, winning at home on Friday against Campbell County 66-61, and then on Saturday they went on the road and took down Thunder Basin, who are the defending state champs, 51-46.
Sheridan Commission Approves Lot Size Variance
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a Lot Size Variance for Community Impact, LLC on a parcel located at 28 Brayton Lane in Sheridan County, in the Guy Wood Ranch Subdivision. According to the staff report from the county public works department, the applicant wishes to reduce the current 3.6-acre...
Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: January 22nd, 2023
These are the standings as of January 22nd, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are on Friday, January 27th at home vs. Natrona and Saturday, January 28th at Worland. Tongue River’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 26th...
Buffalo Council OKs City Attorney Contract, Appointment
The Buffalo City Council approved and accepted a contract concerning City Attorney Dennis Kirven for his services to the city. Mayor Shane Schrader explains why the contract was needed. Dennis Kirven was appointed as city attorney when Ben Kirven was appointed by Governor Mark Gordon to become the District Court...
Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads to Drug Bust in Buffalo
During his report to the Buffalo City Council at their last meeting, Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett said a drug bust happened after receiving a suspicious vehicle call from the Kum-N-Go on Main Street where a vehicle had been parked for 45 minutes at the gas pumps. Bissett said due...
Sheridan Man Admits to Violating Terms of His Bond
On January 5, 40-year-old Jedediah Franks failed to appear for a pretrial conference in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. In August of 2022, Franks was arrested and charged with three counts of felony drug possession. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for the January 5 hearing and he was taken into custody after he was arrested on January 12 for property destruction. Franks is currently serving a 60-day jail sentence that was imposed by Circuit Court Judge Shelly Cundiff for the property destruction charge.
