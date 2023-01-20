ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch's ties to yacht

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeLZT_0kLyrghF00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch's ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said Friday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and Swiss national who the Justice Department says was an employee of Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire Russian oligarch and ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Another defendant, Richard Masters, was arrested by Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. He's a British businessman who ran a yacht management company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Vekselberg's yacht, Tango, was seized last April.

Prosecutors allege Vekselberg bought the Tango in 2011 and has owned it since then, though they believe he has used shell companies to try to obfuscate his ownership and to avoid financial oversight. He was sanctioned in 2018. All of Vekselberg’s assets in the United States are frozen and American companies are barred from doing business with him and his entities.

The Justice Department says the men worked together to hide Vekselberg's ownership of the yacht from the U.S. government, even developing a fake name for the vessel, as a way to evade sanctions and to illegally collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S services and financial transactions.

They are charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with crimes including money laundering and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Struggling pig causes butcher’s death at Hong Kong slaughterhouse, police say

HONG KONG — A butcher attempting to slaughter a struggling pig in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse died after suffering a wound from a meat cleaver, authorities said Friday. According to police, the incident occurred at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse at around 1 p.m. local time, Radio Television Hong Kong reported. The butcher, 61, had subdued the animal with an electric stun gun, but the animal regained consciousness and knocked him to the ground, the news outlet reported.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazil police: Businessman ordered killings of men in Amazon

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian police said Monday they planned to indict a Colombian fish trader as the mastermind of last year's slayings of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips. Ruben Dario da Silva Villar provided the ammunition to kill the pair, made phone...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ancient fresco among 60 treasures returned to Italy from US

ROME — (AP) — A fresco depicting Hercules and originally from Herculaneum, a city destroyed along with Pompeii by the 79 A.D. eruption of Mount Vesuvius, was back in Italy Monday, along with 59 other ancient pieces illegally trafficked to the United States. Last summer, U.S. authorities announced...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision allowing the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the earlier discoveries of classified documents at that home and a former office. But it’s a legal and political calculation that aides hope will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco, testifying that he believed he had locked up financial backing to take Tesla private during 2018 meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund — although no specific funding amount or price was discussed.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sean Penn's Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin

BERLIN — (AP) — Sean Penn's film about the war in Ukraine, "Superpower," will have its world premiere at this year's Berlin film festival, organizers said Monday. The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 movies this year including John Trengove's “Manodrome” with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
155K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy