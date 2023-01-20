At least 1 dead after fight, shooting at Shell gas station in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a Shell gas station in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene of the Shell station off Flat Shoals Road.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News that the shooting began when two people got into a fight. The person who was killed has not been identified.

It’s unclear if police have identified the shooter or taken anyone into custody.

Earlier, at least four to five police cars were parked outside of the gas station. Officers with guns drawn and a K9 unit were searching a public storage unit down the street.

