ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

At least 1 dead after fight, shooting at Shell gas station in DeKalb County

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44n1jQ_0kLyrIhv00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a Shell gas station in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene of the Shell station off Flat Shoals Road.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News that the shooting began when two people got into a fight. The person who was killed has not been identified.

It’s unclear if police have identified the shooter or taken anyone into custody.

Earlier, at least four to five police cars were parked outside of the gas station. Officers with guns drawn and a K9 unit were searching a public storage unit down the street.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB-TV Atlanta

Police investigating shooting outside Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Taco Mac near Cumberland Mall Monday afternoon. A witness sent a video to Channel 2 Action News showing paramedics working on the victim outside of the restaurant. Crime scene tape was strung up outside the mall.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting, police investigating

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a teenager died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in southwest Atlanta. Officers responded to 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 11:24 p.m. Police said they found a boy there on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. First responders rushed him to...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

No bond for man accused of fleeing from police

After leading a deputy on a high-speed chase, a Clarkston man is behind bars. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when a Coweta County Deputy was observing traffic near the 40-mile marker when he witnessed a Dodge Charger pass by his patrol car and flash his headlights at the car directly ahead of him, according to the police report.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Property damage, several arrests in Atlanta violence

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities and news reports say a peaceful protest against the planned construction of a police department training center in an Atlanta suburb has turned violent on its fringes. Groups have smashed windows and caused other damage in the city’s downtown. Police say they made several arrests and quickly restored order to an area on Peachtree Street, a popular tourist and commercial corridor. Video from WSB-TV shows what the channel reports is at least one police car that was set on fire, smashed windows and a damaged ATM. There is no immediate report of any injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
118K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy