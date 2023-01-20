ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Tori Deperry Earns 1,000 Career Points in SVSU Women's Basketball

The MMA Valkyrie wrapped up their weekend hockey showcase with a 10-2 victory over Cranbrook. Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building. Tri-Valley vs. FNV at Saginaw-Bay Ice Arena. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:50...
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
Eleven Warriors

Rotten in Ann Arbor

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan Alliance Girls Hockey Team Sweeps MMA Showcase

Tori Deperry earns 1,000 career points in SVSU women's basketball. Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building. Tri-Valley vs. FNV at Saginaw-Bay Ice Arena. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST. |. Tri-Valley played...
FLINT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota

If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines' go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity

Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy