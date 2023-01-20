Daniel “Dan” M. Hauser, age 68 of Ogdensburg, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, following a lengthy battle with lyme’s disease and diabetes. Daniel Marvin Hauser was born on September 6, 1954 in Clintonville as the son of Annabelle (Meverden) Hauser and the late Marvin Hauser. He graduated from Clintonville High School with the Class of 1973. After exploring employment at a few companies, Dan eventually returned to his roots—farming. Dan farmed in Bear Creek near his family farm from 1980 until 1987, at which time he began working as a truck driver for MCC. In 2007, Dan started working at Schutt Industries as a welder, retiring in 2016. The Hauser family shared a talent and love for polka music, and Dan was no exception. Dan started playing trumpet at age 12, and he was well known for his place in the family’s Hauser’s Hot Shots Polka Band. Dan enjoyed snowmobiling and even raced them when he was a young man. He also looked forward to the gun deer season and spending quality time with his brothers and nephews each year. Dan loved and enjoyed collecting antique tractors, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, and watching old westerns on TV.

