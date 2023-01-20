Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo
Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Ronaldo's debut.
Transfer news LIVE: Everton sack Frank Lampard, Chelsea want Fernandez and Kane could stay at Tottenham
Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in...
Al Nassr manager explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on debut
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on his debut.
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara reveals why he left Barcelona for Bayern Munich
Thiago Alcantara has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football. The midfielder started his career at Barcelona, before joining German champions Bayern Munich in 2013. He is now at Premier League giants, having signed for the English club three years ago. On top of his domestic performances,...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make impact on Al Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Al Nassr debut on Sunday in a 1-0 win at home to Al-Ettifaq.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle - Player Ratings
Newcastle headed to Crystal Palace and AFC Richmond’s Selhurst Park hoping to build on their fine form but were largely frustrated by a resilient home side. Let’s assess how everyone performed. 5 - Eddie Howe: Guilty of playing it a bit too safe on the evening. Hindsight is...
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Gunners offer to pay £52.5m Zubimendi release clause, Kiwior watches Man Utd win in stands
ARSENAL have reportedly offered to pay a £52.5million release clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Gunners are celebrating a huge win over Manchester United thanks to Eddie Nketiah's last-minute winner at the Emirates. Jakub Kiwior watched on and Leandro Trossard made his debut as the Gunners continued...
NBC Sports
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
Yardbarker
Pitch side mics picked up the verbals between Jurgen Klopp & Mohamed Salah on Saturday – not good
Jurgen Klopp seemed to have a bit of a clash on Saturday with his star striker Mohamed Salah as the Reds could only manage a draw with Chelsea at Anfield Stadium. It was another set back for the Liverpool club, epically if they still hope to finish inside the top four.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
Soccer-Napoli ease to 2-0 win at Salernitana
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen handed Napoli a 2-0 win over Salernitana 2-0 on Saturday as they took another step closer to ending their 33 year-wait to win the Serie A title.
BBC
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
BBC
Everton trapped in 'cul-de-sac of failure'
Frank Lampard "will probably pay" for Everton's poor first half of the season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but the Toffees' problems run far deeper than the manager. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday made it 10 without a win in all competitions for Lampard, leaving his job...
'Sunderland are up there and are a real danger,' says Middlesbrough boss
Middlesbrough boss expecting a really tough test against the sheer talent of Sunderland front line.
