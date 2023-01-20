ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys return to European elite after Leicester win

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he is pleased to see the region back among Europe's elite after they reach the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time in 13 years. A dramatic last-gasp win at Leicester followed a double over French champions Montpellier. Ospreys await the last...
BBC

Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders

Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
CBS New York

Dougie Hamilton's power play goal in OT lifts Devils over Penguins

NEWARK, N.J. -- Dougie Hamilton scored on the power play in overtime and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season at the 2:07 mark.Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson appeared to score the winner earlier in overtime, but the Penguins were called for a too-many-men penalty on the play."I just found some space over there and was hoping to get it and just took a swing at it,'' Hamilton said of his winning goal. "I'm obviously happy it...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime on the power-play and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season. Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson...
NEWARK, NJ
BBC

England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp

Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy