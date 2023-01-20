Read full article on original website
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys return to European elite after Leicester win
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he is pleased to see the region back among Europe's elite after they reach the Heineken Champions Cup knockout stages for the first time in 13 years. A dramatic last-gasp win at Leicester followed a double over French champions Montpellier. Ospreys await the last...
BBC
Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders
Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
Dougie Hamilton's power play goal in OT lifts Devils over Penguins
NEWARK, N.J. -- Dougie Hamilton scored on the power play in overtime and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season at the 2:07 mark.Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson appeared to score the winner earlier in overtime, but the Penguins were called for a too-many-men penalty on the play."I just found some space over there and was hoping to get it and just took a swing at it,'' Hamilton said of his winning goal. "I'm obviously happy it...
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
FOX Sports
Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime on the power-play and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season. Pittsburgh’s Marcus Pettersson...
BBC
England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp
Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
BBC
Scottish gossip: Oh Hyeon-gyu, Juranovic, Idzes, White, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee Utd
Celtic are closing in on a deal to sign South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, with manager Ange Postecoglou ruling out a loan departure for Scotland midfielder David Turnbull. (, subscription required) Union Berlin have made their move for Josip Juranovic and are in the "final stages" of talks to land...
