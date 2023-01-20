NEWARK, N.J. -- Dougie Hamilton scored on the power play in overtime and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton's 11th goal of the season at the 2:07 mark.Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson appeared to score the winner earlier in overtime, but the Penguins were called for a too-many-men penalty on the play."I just found some space over there and was hoping to get it and just took a swing at it,'' Hamilton said of his winning goal. "I'm obviously happy it...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO