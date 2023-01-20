Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Patchy blowing snow is expected. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 14:55:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON Wind chills are not as severe.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rain changing to snow early this afternoon. Additional accumulations of less than 1" are expected this evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, eastern and northeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Camden, Miller, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Miller; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with locally heavier amounts up to 6 inches. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to Noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Owens Valley. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds will also gust as high as 40 mph for elevations above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:18:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys north of Ambler. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 04:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The public is encouraged to report sleet and ice amounts to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov... through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5... 4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast West Virginia, Southwest Virginia mountains and foothills and the North Carolina Mountains. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Glaze of ice on trees and other elevated objects. Patchy ice possible on untreated roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures near freezing through early afternoon.
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Strong Storm System Wednesday/Thursday.
Iowa Storm Center has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest, north central, northeast, west central, central, southwest and south central Iowa. Read on for the details... Timing: Effective later Wednesday through Thursday....
Wind Advisory issued for Val Verde by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Val Verde WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Val Verde County. * WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 22:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 16:15:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Storm total snowfall of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:18:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and wind chill to 45 below. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Montour, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...|The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.
Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 20:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 945 AM CST. Target Area: Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Nebraska North Platte River at North Platte affecting Lincoln County. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. For the North Platte River...including North Platte...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...North Platte River at North Platte. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.3 feet, Minor flooding continues along the south side of the river. Homes in rural areas may begin to experience septic issues, with flooding of crawl spaces and cellars possible. Water begins to back up normally dry channels, flooding agricultural land. At this level on the north side of the river, water will begin to flow along North River Road upstream from the substation. Groundwater levels will begin to rise and some minor ponding of water may begin behind the stockyards and in other low areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Monday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 6.2 feet. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu North Platte River North Platte 6.0 6.1 Mon 8 pm CST 6.2 6.2 6.2
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 16:15:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-23 18:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley This statement has been replaces by Winter Weather Advisories. for more information see https://weather.gov/afg/
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 13:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...North and west of the Kansas Turnpike. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Bledsoe, Campbell, Marion, Morgan, Scott, Sequatchie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bledsoe; Campbell; Marion; Morgan; Scott; Sequatchie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; Pike WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Any remaining snow is diminishing, or has already ended. Little, if any, additional accumulation is expected. Thus, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. Patchy blowing snow will remain possible overnight.
