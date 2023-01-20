Effective: 2023-01-23 20:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 945 AM CST. Target Area: Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Nebraska North Platte River at North Platte affecting Lincoln County. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. For the North Platte River...including North Platte...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...North Platte River at North Platte. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.3 feet, Minor flooding continues along the south side of the river. Homes in rural areas may begin to experience septic issues, with flooding of crawl spaces and cellars possible. Water begins to back up normally dry channels, flooding agricultural land. At this level on the north side of the river, water will begin to flow along North River Road upstream from the substation. Groundwater levels will begin to rise and some minor ponding of water may begin behind the stockyards and in other low areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Monday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 6.2 feet. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu North Platte River North Platte 6.0 6.1 Mon 8 pm CST 6.2 6.2 6.2

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO