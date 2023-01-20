Effective: 2023-01-23 16:17:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula WARMER TEMPERATURES WITH SNOW TO RAIN EXPECTED ACROSS THE MATANUSKA VALLEY, ANCHORAGE BOWL, AND WESTERN KENAI PENINSULA THROUGH MIDWEEK A shift in the weather pattern is expected to bring warmer temperatures along with a transition from snow to rain across the region through the first half of the this week. Light snow has developed today as a series of fronts move from the northern Gulf over Southcentral Alaska. The precipitation is expected to transition briefly to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain this evening as warmer air moves in aloft ahead of the front. Warmer air will move in behind the front along with an increase in southerly winds. This combination of warmer air and southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb above freezing across the region with any wintry mix changing to rain. Temperatures above freezing along with areas of light rain are expected to linger into Tuesday morning. Rain, or mixed rain/snow, is also possible for Wednesday as another front moves over the region. While temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 30s for this event, any deviation in the track of this system could introduce slightly cooler air and result in a rain/snow mix or wet snow. Any freezing rain or rain falling onto cold surfaces or snow covered roadway surfaces will likely lead to icy conditions and hazardous travel conditions. Rain may also lead to water ponding on area roadways. Uncertainty with the timing and extent of the precipitation continues. Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Please monitor the forecast closely for updates at www.weather.gov/afc.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK ・ 3 HOURS AGO