Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Patchy blowing snow is expected. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Owens Valley. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds will also gust as high as 40 mph for elevations above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Montour, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, turning to mixed precipitation near and to the south of Interstate 80, then and back to snow later tonight. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snowfall could be around 4 inches over the higher terrain of Sullivan and Tioga counties. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...|The snow will fall moderately heavy at times, at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour later this evening through a few hours after midnight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 04:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The public is encouraged to report sleet and ice amounts to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov... through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5... 4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast West Virginia, Southwest Virginia mountains and foothills and the North Carolina Mountains. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Glaze of ice on trees and other elevated objects. Patchy ice possible on untreated roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures near freezing through early afternoon.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:18:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 11 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. .
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 13:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-22 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...North and west of the Kansas Turnpike. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 18:18:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys north of Ambler. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 16:15:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country north of Chicken. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm total accumulations will be 5 inches north of Chicken from Monday morning through 6am Tuesday. Between 1 and 2 inches of snow is expected from Chicken south.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 16:17:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula WARMER TEMPERATURES WITH SNOW TO RAIN EXPECTED ACROSS THE MATANUSKA VALLEY, ANCHORAGE BOWL, AND WESTERN KENAI PENINSULA THROUGH MIDWEEK A shift in the weather pattern is expected to bring warmer temperatures along with a transition from snow to rain across the region through the first half of the this week. Light snow has developed today as a series of fronts move from the northern Gulf over Southcentral Alaska. The precipitation is expected to transition briefly to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain this evening as warmer air moves in aloft ahead of the front. Warmer air will move in behind the front along with an increase in southerly winds. This combination of warmer air and southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb above freezing across the region with any wintry mix changing to rain. Temperatures above freezing along with areas of light rain are expected to linger into Tuesday morning. Rain, or mixed rain/snow, is also possible for Wednesday as another front moves over the region. While temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 30s for this event, any deviation in the track of this system could introduce slightly cooler air and result in a rain/snow mix or wet snow. Any freezing rain or rain falling onto cold surfaces or snow covered roadway surfaces will likely lead to icy conditions and hazardous travel conditions. Rain may also lead to water ponding on area roadways. Uncertainty with the timing and extent of the precipitation continues. Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Please monitor the forecast closely for updates at www.weather.gov/afc.
Wind Advisory issued for Val Verde by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Val Verde WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Val Verde County. * WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calhoun; Greene; Jersey; Pike WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cooke, Eastland, Fannin, Grayson, Jack, Lamar, Montague by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Cooke; Eastland; Fannin; Grayson; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Wise; Young WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 3 inches are possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. * WHERE...Western north Texas and Texoma. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Wednesday morning commute may also be impacted due to any remaining snow and potential re-freezing on bridges and overpasses.
Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 20:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 945 AM CST. Target Area: Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Nebraska North Platte River at North Platte affecting Lincoln County. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. For the North Platte River...including North Platte...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...North Platte River at North Platte. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.3 feet, Minor flooding continues along the south side of the river. Homes in rural areas may begin to experience septic issues, with flooding of crawl spaces and cellars possible. Water begins to back up normally dry channels, flooding agricultural land. At this level on the north side of the river, water will begin to flow along North River Road upstream from the substation. Groundwater levels will begin to rise and some minor ponding of water may begin behind the stockyards and in other low areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Monday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 6.2 feet. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu North Platte River North Platte 6.0 6.1 Mon 8 pm CST 6.2 6.2 6.2
Wind Advisory issued for Bandera, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bandera; Dimmit; Edwards; Frio; Kinney; Maverick; Medina; Real; Uvalde; Zavala WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Edwards, Real, Bandera, Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Maverick, Zavala, Frio and Dimmit Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 20:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-24 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton LIGHT SNOW AND PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE A mix of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle is ongoing across the region. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to one inch are expected along with patchy coatings of ice. This will produce slippery conditions on untreated surfaces in the area, including I-68, US-219 and US-48. If traveling this evening, be prepared for slippery conditions. Reduce speed, increase following distance, and allow for extra travel time.
Special Weather Statement issued for Copper River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 16:17:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 05:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Copper River Basin WARMER TEMPERATURES WITH SNOW TO RAIN EXPECTED ACROSS THE COPPER RIVER BASIN THROUGH MIDWEEK A shift in the weather pattern is expected to bring warmer temperatures along with a transition from snow to rain across the region through the first half of the this week. A front in place along the northern Gulf coast will introduce warm southerly flow to the region beginning this evening. The combination of warmer air and southerly winds will allow temperatures to climb above freezing across the southern half of the Copper River Basin, transitioning any lingering wintry mix to rain. Temperatures above freezing along with areas of light rain along the Edgerton Highway are expected to linger into Tuesday morning. A wintry mix of precipitation is also likely for Wednesday as another front moves over the region. Any freezing rain or rain falling on cold or snow covered roadway surfaces will likely lead to icy conditions and hazardous travel conditions. Rain may also lead to water ponding on area roadways. Uncertainty continues with the extent of the precipitation across the Copper River Basin through Tuesday. Please monitor the forecast closely for updates at www.weather.gov/afc.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING Any remaining snow is diminishing, or has already ended. Little, if any, additional accumulation is expected. Thus, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. Patchy blowing snow will remain possible overnight.
