Massachusetts State

Team of the Week – Central Boys Basketball

By Sam Knox
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

(WPRI) — The 12 Sports Team has a new “Team of the Week” segment sponsored by Seasons Corner Market! Each week, a team that has had success across high school sports in Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts will be featured. The first part of the segment features an interview with the coach of the respective team, and after that, a fun “Chemistry Quiz” segment that tests two close teammates to see how well they know each other.

This week, Sam Knox features the Central boys basketball team, talking with Head Coach Mike Reed on how the team has found success this season.

The Chemistry Quiz features seniors Jayden Livent and Steven Jaquez.

The Knights are off to a 10-1 start (9-1 in league play), and are coming off a big win over Cumberland on Thursday night. They host Hendricken on Monday night.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

