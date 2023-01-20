Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
High School Dropouts Meet in Grad SchoolSandy WynnSan Francisco, CA
Related
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
49ers Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott
One of the 49ers' team leaders on defense had some damning comments about Dak Prescott after Sunday's win. Speaking to NinersNation.com, Jimmie Ward said straight up: "Dak isn't good against zone." Prescott finished 23-of-37 in the loss, throwing for 206 yards, a touchdown and a pair of ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Look: Skip Bayless Has 1-Word Reaction To Cowboys Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to San Francisco, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Following the game, Skip Bayless took to social media. "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" he tweeted immediately following the loss ...
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Eagles Could Reportedly Make Run At Former NFL Head Coach
The Philadelphia Eagles could lose their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after the season. Gannon is a candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy. If the Texans do poach the 40-year-old assistant, Philadelphia apparently has a quality backup plan in mind. According to Sports ...
Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss
Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'
Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities. Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off ...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Concerning Announcement
Everyone seems to think that it's a 100 percent lock that Patrick Mahomes will play through his high ankle sprain next weekend. But Tony Romo says not so fast. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced on Sunday afternoon that he played through some high-ankle sprains during his career. ...
Look: Eagles Player Had His Car Stolen On Monday
A key Philadelphia Eagles player is having a rough Monday after his car was reportedly stolen. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared on Instagram Live earlier today and told followers that his car had been stolen. "I know exactly who stole my s--t," Gardner-Johnson said. "Don’t worry about it, ...
Yardbarker
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play
The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
Shannon Sharpe Crushes the ‘Stinking, Lousy, Miserable, Cowboys’ After Playoff Exit
Shannon Sharpe didn't waste any time eviscerating his co-host Skip Bayless' favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, after their playoff exit. The post Shannon Sharpe Crushes the ‘Stinking, Lousy, Miserable, Cowboys’ After Playoff Exit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
Look: Nick Saban's Old Comment On Brock Purdy Going Viral
Brock Purdy is an hour away from making the biggest start of his career thus far. As the seventh-round rookie quarterback prepares to lead the San Francisco 49ers up against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, an old quote from Nick Saban about Purdy is going viral. It originated in a ...
George Kittle’s Wife: Everything To Know About 49ers Tight End’s Lady Claire Kittle
George Kittle will be one of the most exciting players to watch during Sunday’s playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The tight end, 29, has been one of the most exciting players during the playoff season. By his side throughout his career, he’s had his now-wife Claire cheering him on! She’ll undoubtedly be rooting for him during the playoff game on Sunday, January 29. Find out everything you need to know about George and Claire’s relationship here.
Comments / 0