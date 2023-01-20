ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Northport, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram. The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.
CORAM, NY
CBS New York

Mom files lawsuit against Brookhaven, nearby school following death of son

BELLPORT, N.Y. -- A Long Island mother is fighting to have the school her son attended closed. She says it wasn't until his tragic death at the age of 13 that she learned that toxic air from the nearby landfill could have been the cause of his cancer.She is filing a lawsuit against the town of Brookhaven and the nearby school.Nacole Hutley says she is filled with grief and guilt."He said if I had known that, I never would have gone to school there," Hutley said.Her son, Javien Coleman, attended Frank P. Long Intermediate in Bellport and within a year...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
News 12

Fire officials: 2nd hospitalized victim from Yonkers fire dies overnight

The second person hospitalized after Friday's fire in Yonkers has died. Fire officials tell News 12 an 85-year-old mother and her 68-year-old son were trapped in their apartment on the fourth floor of 21 Mulberry St. when the fire started. Firefighters had to help carry the woman, a wheelchair user,...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard

Firefighters responded to a fast moving fire at a century-old lumber yard in Long Beach Saturday morning. Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. What started as a two-alarm fire quickly grew to a four-alarm, prompting the response from 19 fire...
LONG BEACH, NY
longislandweekly.com

Ruth’s Chris Opens New Location On Long Island

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Melville, which opened for business just five months ago. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 881 Walt Whitman Rd., bringing an unmatched dining experience to...
MELVILLE, NY
PIX11

Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
UNIONDALE, NY
longisland.com

Legislator Ferretti to Honor Four Division Avenue High School Faculty Members Who Saved Students Life

Mineola, NY – On October 17th, student Haeleigh Ortiz passed out on the floor of the gym locker room at Levittown’s Division Avenue High School. Her friend ran to get nurses Patty Leavy and Debbi Larkin, who rushed to the scene to find Haeleigh unresponsive and with no pulse. Physical education teacher Brian Maloney rushed into the locker room with an AED to assist the nurses in resuscitating Haeleigh, and school psychologist Doctor Thomas Tuchiano, performed chest compressions on her. Unbeknownst to everyone, including Haeleigh, she suffered from a rare heart disease. Despite that, these 4 faculty members saved her life.
LEVITTOWN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy