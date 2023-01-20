Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Lawsuit blames toxic conditions at Brookhaven school for death of former student
The lawsuit claims the boy’s non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by toxic conditions at the school because it is located close to a town landfill.
28-Year-Old From Middle Island Hit By Separate Vehicles At Coram Intersection
A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by two vehicles near a Long Island intersection. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Coram. The 28-year-old man, a resident of Middle Island, was standing in the eastbound lane of Middle Country Road, near Country Club Drive, when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry being operated by a 64-year-old Coram man, Suffolk County Police said.
Mom files lawsuit against Brookhaven, nearby school following death of son
BELLPORT, N.Y. -- A Long Island mother is fighting to have the school her son attended closed. She says it wasn't until his tragic death at the age of 13 that she learned that toxic air from the nearby landfill could have been the cause of his cancer.She is filing a lawsuit against the town of Brookhaven and the nearby school.Nacole Hutley says she is filled with grief and guilt."He said if I had known that, I never would have gone to school there," Hutley said.Her son, Javien Coleman, attended Frank P. Long Intermediate in Bellport and within a year...
Long Island teen who received life-saving transplant is raising money for Make-A-Wish
LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island teenager is once again working to give back to the organization that helped her receive a double lung transplant last May. PIX11 News first introduced you to Long Beach resident Masha Benitez a year ago when she raised $38,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. She is determined to […]
LI mother drove drunk and crashed SUV with teen daughter, her friend inside: police
A Suffolk County woman who crashed her SUV with her daughter and her daughter’s friend inside while drunk is facing charges, police said Monday.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
News 12
Fire officials: 2nd hospitalized victim from Yonkers fire dies overnight
The second person hospitalized after Friday's fire in Yonkers has died. Fire officials tell News 12 an 85-year-old mother and her 68-year-old son were trapped in their apartment on the fourth floor of 21 Mulberry St. when the fire started. Firefighters had to help carry the woman, a wheelchair user,...
Vehicle Intertwines With Guardrail, People Injured In 2-Car Harrison Crash
Multiple people were injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle after it slammed into a guardrail in Westchester County after a two-car crash. The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 21 around 12:20 p.m. in Harrison on the eastbound side of Westchester Avenue at Kenilworth Road, according to the Purchase Fire Department.
Woman Driving Drunk With 2 Young Teens In BMW Crashes At East Setauket Intersection: Police
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with two young teenage girls in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in East Setauket. The was driving a 2018 BMW X5 northbound on Old Town Road, with...
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
News 12
Police: Man in hazmat suit at Glen Rock florist was attempting social media prank
A man walked into Perry's Florist in Glen Rock yesterday in a full hazmat suit, followed by two other males, according to police. Police say the person in the hazmat suit was carrying a handheld sprayer and began spraying the plants and flowers with an unknown substance. Police don't know what was being sprayed.
Possible Shooting Before ‘Bizarre’ Car Crash In Hudson Valley, New York
A potential road rage shooting led to a "bizarre" car crash scene during a rainy Sunday evening in the Hudson Valley. We have shocking photos from the scene. Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a car crash and reports of shots fired. Car Crash Possible Shooting In New...
27east.com
Maximum Sentence for Hampton Bays Man in 2020 Murder and Robbery
Alcides Lopez Cambara, the Hampton Bays man convicted last month in the murder and robbery of Sag Harbor resident Marco Grisales, was given the maximum sentence — 25 years to... more. By Lorna Coppola My daughter Maya and I stopped at a Family Dollar on the way home from...
News 12
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Firefighters responded to a fast moving fire at a century-old lumber yard in Long Beach Saturday morning. Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. What started as a two-alarm fire quickly grew to a four-alarm, prompting the response from 19 fire...
longislandweekly.com
Ruth’s Chris Opens New Location On Long Island
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Melville, which opened for business just five months ago. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 881 Walt Whitman Rd., bringing an unmatched dining experience to...
Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
longisland.com
Legislator Ferretti to Honor Four Division Avenue High School Faculty Members Who Saved Students Life
Mineola, NY – On October 17th, student Haeleigh Ortiz passed out on the floor of the gym locker room at Levittown’s Division Avenue High School. Her friend ran to get nurses Patty Leavy and Debbi Larkin, who rushed to the scene to find Haeleigh unresponsive and with no pulse. Physical education teacher Brian Maloney rushed into the locker room with an AED to assist the nurses in resuscitating Haeleigh, and school psychologist Doctor Thomas Tuchiano, performed chest compressions on her. Unbeknownst to everyone, including Haeleigh, she suffered from a rare heart disease. Despite that, these 4 faculty members saved her life.
MS-13 Member Admits Role In Killings Of Teen At Lawrence Park, Second Victim
A member of the MS-13 street gang is facing decades in prison after admitting that he took part in the killings of two people, including a 17-year-old boy on Long Island. Carlos Guerra, age 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy in Nassau County Court on Monday, Jan. 23.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
Comments / 0