Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

FIRE organization sues Dauphin County Parks & Recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing Dauphin County Parks and Recreation over censorship concerns. In June of 2022, two residents went to Fort Hunter Park to collect petition signatures. They were then told by officials from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation that Dauphin...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
local21news.com

Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

York County woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Five homeless remain as crews prepare Mulberry St. encampment for cleanup

Harrisburg, PA — With the deadline for closure, now come and gone, five people still remain at the Mulberry St. Bridge homeless encampment. City officials and homeless advocates are vowing to continue to work with the three men and two women to find them the necessary resources to help them moving forward.

