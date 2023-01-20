Read full article on original website
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
21 dogs taken from Lancaster County breeder over health and living condition concerns
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over two dozen dogs were removed from a Lancaster County property this week due to concerns for their health. According to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Human Law Enforcement team, 21 dogs were rescued from a property in Gap on Thursday, Jan. 19. Acting on a tip...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Four Men Toss Deer Urine On Woman At Walmart In Gettysburg: Police
A group of four splashed deer urine inside and outside of a Walmart— including throwing some directly on a woman in the parking lot, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The group sprayed "doe estrous" urine in the aisles of the Walmart on 1270 York Road in Gettysburg on...
local21news.com
FIRE organization sues Dauphin County Parks & Recreation
HARRISBURG, Pa — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing Dauphin County Parks and Recreation over censorship concerns. In June of 2022, two residents went to Fort Hunter Park to collect petition signatures. They were then told by officials from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation that Dauphin...
local21news.com
Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
abc27.com
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
local21news.com
Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
abc27.com
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Main Line Media News
‘Middleman’ in multi-county gun trafficking network sent to prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least six years behind bars after admitting to his role as a “middleman” for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Tymir Kaseim Allen, 24, was sentenced to 6 to 16...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of Stowe, Pa, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
Lancaster County police searching for two allegedly involved in $6,000 iPhone and iPad theft
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Lampeter Township police are investigating a series of Apple product thefts that happened in early January. According to police, the thefts occurred at a T-Mobile at 6:18 p.m. and an AT&T at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3. Both robberies reportedly occurred in West Lampeter Township.
York County woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the...
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
local21news.com
Five homeless remain as crews prepare Mulberry St. encampment for cleanup
Harrisburg, PA — With the deadline for closure, now come and gone, five people still remain at the Mulberry St. Bridge homeless encampment. City officials and homeless advocates are vowing to continue to work with the three men and two women to find them the necessary resources to help them moving forward.
Passenger Dies At Dollar General Following Rollover Crash, York County Coroner Says
A 41-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash at a Dollar General parking lot on Saturday, January 21, authorities say. The unnamed driver made a "sudden turn" into a Dollar General parking lot at 3457 Bull Road at the Dover/Conewago Township line, witnesses told authorities. The driver then lost...
