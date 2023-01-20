Gov. Evers, education leaders discuss public school funding, political pressures at Wisconsin State Education Convention

Read full article on original website
George Shields
3d ago
The first 1 quarter of a billion dollars will be wasted. Without a plan as to how to actually improve students this is stupid. Evers is an education hack. Spend the money on public charters or private school vouchers.
Kevin John Harmon
3d ago
Education leaders are doing their best to spread the Woke agenda and great yet another generation of lazy, entitled brats, dependent on the government. Schools no longer create graduates that are prepared to go out and exceed in the world. They are indoctrinated into changing their gender and reliant on handouts.
Phil A. Mignon
2d ago
China won't have to fire one shot to defeat America. Our educational system is producing waves of imbeciles. This will be our end .
empowerwisconsin.org
What we hope Gov. Evers says
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his fifth State of the State speech before both chambers of the Legislature and the judiciary. Like many governors before him, a pronouncement that the state of the state is strong is all but to be expected. But is this truly the state of affairs in Wisconsin? Is state government serving the needs of its citizens and providing the services that we all expect? With a looming recession, is state government looking at how to help Wisconsinites — or at least not make things worse?
empowerwisconsin.org
Two can play at this game: Referendums and voter turnout
MADISON — Republicans have rolled out a range of referenda proposals of late, including an advisory question on work and welfare and constitutional amendment questions on bail reform. Democrats see the GOP’s direct democracy efforts as a cynical move to drive up conservative turnout in April’s state Supreme Court...
LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.
Experts say that’s an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin Democrats continue efforts to put abortion referendum to voters
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Democrats are forging ahead with another attempt to put an abortion rights resolution in front of voters this spring. During a news conference Monday marking the 50th anniversary of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade that codified abortion rights nationwide, Democratic lawmakers introduced a joint resolution to put an advisory referendum on whether to overturn the state's 1849 abortion ban on the ballot for the April 4 election.
Wisconsin voters to decide three ballot measure questions on April 4
Welcome to the Monday, January 23, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Wisconsin Legislature puts three ballot questions on the April ballot. Over the last week, 236 election-related bills were introduced in state legislatures. An update on last week’s additions to the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Legislature poised to move on PFAS with surplus money
In the wake of another Wisconsin community being negatively impacted by PFAS contamination, leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature are aiming at the issue with the state’s budget surplus. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Health Services (DHS), and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced on Friday that they issued well-specific drinking water advisories in the Town of Stella in Oneida County. The advisories were needed after dozens of residences found high concentrations of PFAS in their water. The state regulators issued a similar PFAS-related warning to those who might eat fish caught in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage. The human-made chemicals are also known as “forever chemicals” and have been linked to certain cancers, liver damage, and decreased fertility. State legislators are now looking at the state’s nearly $7 billion budget surplus as a starting point to get something done. Clean Water Action Council Executive Director Dean Hoegger says it is an important issue that needs money to address it.
Assembly approves bail amendment, welfare work requirement for April ballot
Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers passed two measures Thursday that voters will see on ballots in April, when they go to vote in the competitive election for the state Supreme Court. The first measure is a proposed constitutional amendment that will change the way bail is set by judges in Wisconsin, and...
nbc15.com
Bigger Than Roe: March & Rally at state capitol
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Women’s March in Madison was held at the state’s capitol on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined a right to an abortion until being overturned last year. The Madison Abortion And Reproductive Rights Coalition For Health...
Wisconsin DNR proposes 28 fisheries rules changes and nine wildlife rules changes for spring hearings 2023
MADISON, WI. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for its annual Spring Hearings, including proposed rules and regulations concerning the state's fisheries and wildlife populations. The DNR plans to offer 28 fisheries rules change proposals, one fishery advisory question, and nine wildlife rules change proposals.
wpr.org
State Capitol Report: New leader of Wisconsin County Highway Association, April ballot referendums
We meet the new executive director of the Wisconsin County Highway Association, representing the local managers of the state's county-managed roads and highways. And we look at advisory referendums and constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers now headed to voters on April ballots.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Senate Leader: A Flat tax Means No Other Tax Hikes
(Madison, WI) — The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate says switching to a flat tax will likely mean Wisconsin won’t have to raise other taxes. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu yesterday said eliminating Wisconsin’s personal income tax altogether would likely mean a tax increase somewhere else. LeMahieu said moving the state to a flat tax, however, would likely mean that lawmakers could keep the state’s sales and other taxes where they are. LeMahieu this week introduced his plan to move Wisconsin to a flat three-and-a-quarter percent personal income tax by 2026. He says Wisconsin has plenty of money in its six-point-six billion-dollars surplus to afford that kind of a tax cut.
seehafernews.com
Grassroots Campaign Underway for Final Five Voting in Wisconsin
Polls often show dissatisfaction among voters with the current political system. An emerging alternative to standard elections is getting some attention in Wisconsin, with organizers touting such benefits as less-negative campaigns. What’s known as “Final Five Voting” has been adopted in a couple of states, and there is a proposal...
wpr.org
More than a thousand march to restore abortion access in WI
At least a thousand people rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Sunday to demand an end to the state's ban on abortions and mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Roe v. Wade. The landmark legal decision granted women a constitutional right to abortion access and was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer.
fox47.com
Work requirement referendum moves through Legislature, heads to April ballot
MADISON, Wis. — An advisory referendum on whether Wisconsinites receiving welfare should be required to work will be on the April ballot after the Assembly voted to approve the measure. It will be one of two policy questions voters will have to decide after a binding constitutional referendum on...
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Medical professionals discuss abortion ban, impact on patients with HHS secretary
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin medical professionals shared their experiences since the overturn of Roe V. Wade just a couple of days shy of the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case. "As soon as somebody is there for a pregnancy test, and their option is 'I want...
CBS 58
'Our choice': Thousands rally in Madison for #BiggerThanRoe abortion rights protest
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Crowds across America rallied today, both for and against abortion rights to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade. Their message is that this is bigger than Roe, and that what happens now will change the future for generations to come.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species Case, convictions announced
(WFRV) – The conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale distributors was announced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Officials say that a number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini...
empowerwisconsin.org
FBI offers reward in arrest of pro-abortion terrorists
MADISON — More than eight months after Wisconsin Family Council/Action’s Madison headquarters was firebombed by pro-abortion extremists, the FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the “identification, arrest, and conviction” of the individuals involved in the attack. “It’s about time,” said Julaine...
wwisradio.com
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
