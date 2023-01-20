Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Community group hosting 'Parent Cafes' to connect adults with similar experiences
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — There’s no guidebook to life, we’re all just trying to get through together. A group in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties is connecting parents to provide a little support and friendship. “This reality that we’re in,” said director of early childhood and family...
abc27.com
Camp Hill elementary school to perform ‘Wonka Jr.’ play
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Jan. 20, fifth graders from the Camp Hill Eisenhower Elementary school will perform “Wonka Jr.,” an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center. The play, which starts...
abc27.com
Alice Cooper bringing ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour to Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Alice Cooper will be bringing his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to Hershey this spring. According to Hershey Entertainment, Cooper will perform at the Hershey Theater on April 30 at 8 p.m. The show will include “the dark and horror-themed theatrics that (Cooper...
WNEP-TV 16
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
iheart.com
Local Scenes, People Included in Gettysburg Christmas Movie
Local Scenes, People Included in Gettysburg Christmas Movie. (Gettysburg, PA) -- Producers of a new Christmas film have asked local Gettysburg residents to keep their Christmas decorations up for a while. That's because shooting for the movie "A Gettysburg Christmas" will continue through February. City locations to be included in the film include the Dobbin House Restaurant and Tavern, the Farnsworth House Inn and The Christmas Haus. The movie is also using Gettysburg residents as extras. It's set to be released in December of next year and will premiere at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg.
local21news.com
New casino getting ready to open in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A brand-new casino is getting ready to open it's doors in Shippensburg, Cumberland County. Parx Casino Shippensburg is expected to open on Friday, February 23 at 10:00 AM. The 73,000 square foot casino will include 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, in...
macaronikid.com
Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
abc27.com
Polar plunge to help Special Olympics held in York County
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 750 Midstate residents took part in the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (SOPA) annual Capital Area Polar Plunge on Saturday at Gifford Pinchot State Park. “Well, you have to mentally prepare yourself. I kind of pep myself up mentally, and just go in. (I) go...
abc27.com
Changes coming to the former Susquehanna Ale House building in downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new night club, Nocturnal, is set to open its doors in the coming weeks and is going to be located in the former Susquehanna Ale House building. The new Nocturnal night club is owned and operated by Craig Dunkle & Justin Browning, who have been working on renovations to the multi-story Susquehanna Ale House building since Jan. 6 of this year. According to Browning, the necessary renovations to the 12,000 square foot space did not require a contractor.
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
lebtown.com
Van Winkle’s Homemade Opera Fudge: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
New townhouses aimed at helping affordable housing opens in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Newly renovated townhouses on Old Boalsburg Road in State College will soon be ready for occupants as officials hope they will provide affordable housing options for State College families. Visitors and local officials stopped by for an open house even though occupants will not be allowed in until March. The project […]
Landmark central Pa. roadside attraction for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
macaronikid.com
It’s All About Chocolate at Three York County Libraries this February
Three York County Libraries have sweet plans for Library Lovers Month this February. Dover Area Community Library, Kreutz Creek Library, and Red Land Community Library are hosting a series of free chocolate-themed events. Headlining the series is Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author Jan Moran. She will be talking about her book “The Chocolatier” live via Zoom on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. Community members are invited to watch the livestream at any of the three libraries or to join online.
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
abc27.com
Mulberry Bridge residents pack up ahead of Sundays vacate deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people in Harrisburg living under the Mulberry Street bridge are packing their bags and moving from the encampment as the city prepares to clean it. Two weeks ago, there were roughly 60 people living in the encampment. As of Saturday afternoon, that number...
