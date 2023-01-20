We are sorry to share the news of the passing of Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (AVFRD) Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr. Bruce joined AVFRD in 1971 as one of our first Junior Members and remained a contributor to the Department for many years and is fondly remembered by many of our senior members. He was also a career firefighter in Fairfax County and a member of Arcola Volunteer Fire Department. Bruce is the son of our late Past Chief Walt Eamich Sr. Bruce’s wife, Loretta was also a life member who passed away in 2020.

ASHBURN, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO