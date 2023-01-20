ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

WJLA

$5K reward offered in antisemitic vandalism cases in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Jewish support organizations are offering rewards for information in two recent cases of antisemitic vandalism in Montgomery County. Police found antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the signboard outside Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda on Saturday, December 17, 2022. On Monday, November 14,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WJLA

Suspect in Prince George's Co. police-involved shooting arrested in Greenbelt

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect was found at the Greenway Shopping Center...
GREENBELT, MD
rockvillenights.com

Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
Inside Nova

Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime

Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

Wanted DC woman arrested, charged with assaulting officer with knife

WASHINGTON (7News) — When officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrived at a northeast residence to serve an arrest warrant Saturday afternoon, a 28-year-old woman resisted and pulled out a knife. After she struck an officer several times, Tanesha Davis was arrested on the earlier warrant, police said. Davis...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
ashburnfirerescue.org

Passing of Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr.

We are sorry to share the news of the passing of Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (AVFRD) Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr. Bruce joined AVFRD in 1971 as one of our first Junior Members and remained a contributor to the Department for many years and is fondly remembered by many of our senior members. He was also a career firefighter in Fairfax County and a member of Arcola Volunteer Fire Department. Bruce is the son of our late Past Chief Walt Eamich Sr. Bruce’s wife, Loretta was also a life member who passed away in 2020.
ASHBURN, VA
fredericksburg.today

Three teens charged in Stafford break-in

Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
STAFFORD, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Loudoun County sheriff's office issues warning after 2 separate fatal overdoses

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) issued a warning over the weekend after deputies responded to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids. Deputies responded to two separate death investigations Sunday morning where opioids are suspected, the sheriff's office said. Both...

