WJLA
$5K reward offered in antisemitic vandalism cases in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Jewish support organizations are offering rewards for information in two recent cases of antisemitic vandalism in Montgomery County. Police found antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the signboard outside Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda on Saturday, December 17, 2022. On Monday, November 14,...
WJLA
Officer shoots man firing shots inside Frederick home while wife hid in closet: Police
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A man who was firing shots from inside his Frederick, Maryland home early Monday morning was shot by an officer, authorities said. The Frederick Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road around 12:30 a.m. after a report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
WJLA
Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
WJLA
17-year-old student from DC arrested for fatal Metro station shooting, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Monday in relation to a shooting in the parking lot of the Southern Avenue Metro Station the day before, Metro announced. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Officers responded to the shooting scene in Hillcrest Heights, Md....
WJLA
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
WJLA
Suspect in Prince George's Co. police-involved shooting arrested in Greenbelt
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect was found at the Greenway Shopping Center...
rockvillenights.com
Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
Inside Nova
Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
WJLA
Wanted DC woman arrested, charged with assaulting officer with knife
WASHINGTON (7News) — When officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrived at a northeast residence to serve an arrest warrant Saturday afternoon, a 28-year-old woman resisted and pulled out a knife. After she struck an officer several times, Tanesha Davis was arrested on the earlier warrant, police said. Davis...
'Reprehensible' | Police investigating 3 racist incidents in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating three racist incidents in Loudoun County. Two incidents were reported on Thursday and another was reported on Friday. In western Loudoun County, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received several reports of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways...
WJLA
Karon Blake's funeral services set Monday after shooting death of 13-year-old
WASHINGTON (7News) — A funeral service will be held Monday morning for Karon Blake, according to his obituary. The 13-year-old was shot and killed in northeast D.C. back on Jan. 17. A resident who is also a D.C. city employee told police he saw the teen possibly trying to break into cars and shot him during a confrontation.
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
ashburnfirerescue.org
Passing of Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr.
We are sorry to share the news of the passing of Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (AVFRD) Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr. Bruce joined AVFRD in 1971 as one of our first Junior Members and remained a contributor to the Department for many years and is fondly remembered by many of our senior members. He was also a career firefighter in Fairfax County and a member of Arcola Volunteer Fire Department. Bruce is the son of our late Past Chief Walt Eamich Sr. Bruce’s wife, Loretta was also a life member who passed away in 2020.
fredericksburg.today
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in
Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
Prince William Police asking for help solving 42-year-old cold case
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a murder case on its 42-year anniversary
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
WJLA
Loudoun County sheriff's office issues warning after 2 separate fatal overdoses
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) issued a warning over the weekend after deputies responded to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids. Deputies responded to two separate death investigations Sunday morning where opioids are suspected, the sheriff's office said. Both...
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
