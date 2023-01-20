ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Body discovered in Dunkirk, near shore of Lake Erie

By Emily Miller
 3 days ago

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police say they located the body of a deceased male near the shore of Lake Erie.

Friday afternoon, Dunkirk police announced that they had identified the body as Evan Zeller.

According to authorities, Zeller was reported missing in November 2022 after kayaking on Lake Erie in the area of Sheffield Lake, Ohio.

The body was discovered near where Canadaway Creek meets the lake in the Town of Dunkirk, they said, about a mile and a half southwest from the Dunkirk Lighthouse.

Zeller was identified following a coordination between the Ohio Department of Natural resources, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office.

Teens sentenced after death of man attacked in elevator

According to police, the body appeared to have been deceased for a significant amount of time upon discovery.

wrfalp.com

Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man

The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
