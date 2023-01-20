ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp

Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier 21-21 London Irish - visitors out of Europe

Heineken Champions Cup Pool B: Montpellier v London Irish. Tries: Darmon, Guidicelli, Reinach; Cons: Carbonel 3. London Irish fell just short of a famous win in Montpellier, drawing 21-21 after a late hosts' rally in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game. The Exiles were unable to reach the Champions...
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point

Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
BBC

Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain 'good to go' for Six Nations after cheekbone injury

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton joked that a cheekbone problem was the best facial injury to suffer as he declared himself fit for his team's Six Nations opener against Wales on 4 February. The fly-half underwent surgery after sustaining the injury on Leinster duty against Connacht on New Year's Day. Sexton...
BBC

Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
BBC

Hearts: How Lawrence Shankland ended 31-year wait for Tynecastle fans

"The first person that texted me today after the game was John Robertson to ask for Lawrence's number to give him a wee call." Robbie Neilson's interview after Hearts' 3-0 thrashing of their Edinburgh rivals in the Scottish Cup gave a good insight into how 'the Hammer of Hibs' was feeling when Shankland became the latest Hearts player to reach the 20 goals in a season club.
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC

'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs

Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
SB Nation

West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace

44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
BBC

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis

I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.

