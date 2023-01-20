Read full article on original website
BBC
England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp
Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
BBC
Pays de Cassel 0-7 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores five in French Cup win
Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as Paris St-Germain ran riot against sixth-tier Pays de Cassel to reach the last 16 of the French Cup. Pays de Cassel had already won three games to reach the last 32 and managed to hold out for 29 minutes before Mbappe opened the scoring.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier 21-21 London Irish - visitors out of Europe
Heineken Champions Cup Pool B: Montpellier v London Irish. Tries: Darmon, Guidicelli, Reinach; Cons: Carbonel 3. London Irish fell just short of a famous win in Montpellier, drawing 21-21 after a late hosts' rally in their final Heineken Champions Cup pool game. The Exiles were unable to reach the Champions...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
BBC
Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain 'good to go' for Six Nations after cheekbone injury
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton joked that a cheekbone problem was the best facial injury to suffer as he declared himself fit for his team's Six Nations opener against Wales on 4 February. The fly-half underwent surgery after sustaining the injury on Leinster duty against Connacht on New Year's Day. Sexton...
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
BBC
Hearts: How Lawrence Shankland ended 31-year wait for Tynecastle fans
"The first person that texted me today after the game was John Robertson to ask for Lawrence's number to give him a wee call." Robbie Neilson's interview after Hearts' 3-0 thrashing of their Edinburgh rivals in the Scottish Cup gave a good insight into how 'the Hammer of Hibs' was feeling when Shankland became the latest Hearts player to reach the 20 goals in a season club.
BBC
LPGA Tour: Charley Hull takes joint second behind Brooke Henderson at Tournament of Champions
-16 B Henderson (Can); -12 M Stark (Swe), C Hull (Eng); -11 N Korda (US); -9 N Hataoka (Jpn) Selected others: -2 G Dryburgh (Sco); -1 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) England's Charley Hull finished joint second behind winner Brooke Henderson at the LPGA season-opening Tournament of Champions in Florida. Canada's...
BBC
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
chatsports.com
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Arsenal, Two Stars Missing
Manchester United are set to face Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League. Here you can find the full travelling squad.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC
'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs
Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis
I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
BBC
Joe Brolly: Ex-Derry star says GAA must order replay after Kilmacud 16th man blunder
Joe Brolly says the GAA has no option but to grant Glen a replay after Kilmacud Crokes' extra-man blunder in the All-Ireland Club Football Final. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds when they were losing by two points.
