Mobile painting business encourages creativity and fun
Local Montessori school art teacher and parent Alexandra Guerra is bringing creative fun to Terrebonne Parish with her mobile painting business, Little Arts Studio. “It all started out when I was living in Florida, and working for the company Painting with a Twist,” Alexandra explained. “Painting with a Twist is a company that was started following Hurricane Katrina in Covington, Louisiana as a way to employ local artists. The artists would be hired to lead simple painting classes for fun events such as bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and or team building activities. There are over 200 locations in the United States,” said Alexandra. “But when I moved to Houma from Texas, I realized there wasn’t anything like that in Terrebonne Parish and I saw my opportunity.”
Nicholls Received Over $8 Million in Grant Funding for 2022
Nicholls State University awarded its Top 10 Grants Winner Awards for Funding Received in 2022, who combined, received over $8 million in grant funding for 2022, at the university’s Spring 2023 Convocation on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. “Rigorous academic research and creative scholarship is time-consuming, requires great attention to...
Rougarou Fest wins 2022 Louey Award for Festival of the Year
Houma’s own Rougarou Fest was awarded the 2022 Louey Festival of the Year Award at Louisiana’s Travel Associations annual meeting in New Orleans on January 19th, 2023!. Rougarou Fest is a popular, Houma-based event sponsored by the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which takes place yearly in the fall. “So many people love the Fest, and we want local participants to realize the connection between the Fest and the Discovery Center,” said Executive Director Jonathan Foret. “Rougarou Fest is our main fundraiser of the year, and it helps fund educational events to bring awareness to our environmental impact,” explained Foret. “All the money goes straight back into the community.”
Catholic Charities to offer tax assistance at Terrebonne Parish Main Library
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will return to the Terrebonne Parish Main Library to help low-income families file their taxes for free on a first come, first serve basis on Tuesdays from February 7 to April 11, except February 21. The program will accept 40-45 people each Tuesday beginning...
Nicholls Presents 10 Awards During Spring 2023 University Convocation
Nicholls State University presented 10 awards to its faculty and staff during the spring 2023 University Convocation on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The event featured opening remarks by Nicholls State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Sue Westbrook and Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune. “This semester, we...
Cinclare announces new Executive Chef
Cinclare Southern Bistro in Thibodaux recently announced their new Executive Chef, Bayou Gauche native Dani Guiliot. Dani is a graduate of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University, completing her degree in 2022. At just 24 years old, Dani has worked as a member of the Cinclare team for the past three years, but began working in kitchens as early as age 18. “I really started baking in high school,” said Dani. “I would make huge cakes for all sorts of occasions. I always wanted to push the boundaries of what I could do.”
Calling future scientists for upcoming STEM event at TPL
The Terrebonne Parish Library is partnering with Nicholls State University Department of Applied Sciences and Bayou STEM to host a Geomatics Flight Plan Program. The event will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the D.E. Room of the Main Library. The...
Y’Allstars International Roller Derby Tournament to Debut in Thibodaux
The inaugural Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, an international flat-track roller derby tournament, will take place February 24-26, 2023, at the Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, in Thibodaux. This action-packed, family-friendly three-day event is hosted by youth team Red Stick Roller Derby Juniors (RSRDJ), based in Baton Rouge, La,...
Houma Christian School Student-Athlete named Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year
In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Emma Bourg of Houma Christian School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Bourg is the first Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Houma Christian School.
Wag-A-Pak in Thibodaux robbed
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who robbed a Thibodaux store at gunpoint on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store located at 1715 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux. At...
HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck
At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
Severe Weather Update for Tomorrow Evening through Wednesday Morning
There is an Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather (3/5) for Tues night into Wed morning. -potential for damaging winds (60+mph) Mainly along and south of I-10/I-12 corridor. There is a localized risk for heavy rainfall. Generally, we are expecting 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible, mainly west of Baton Rouge. Rainfall rates 1-2 inches per hour will be possible as the line moves through.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash
On January 21, 2023, shortly before 10:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single- vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 24 just north of Country Drive. The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Kendell Dye (male) of Bourg. The preliminary investigation revealed Dye...
